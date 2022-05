Bellingham Pediatric Dentistry is constantly searching for new and creative ways to promote oral health education while becoming immersed in the community. Creating an ongoing dialogue that promotes oral health education, as well as an early introduction to music, may seem an unusual link. Still, it was a natural connection for Dr. Sawyer, who is not one to shy away from doing things differently. Dr. Sawyer’s relationship with music began at the age of five when he began playing the piano and later took an interest in the upright bass and the trumpet. Dr. Sawyer’s musical background and passion for the health of the Bellingham community is a driving force in BPD’s sponsorship of the Bellingham Symphony Orchestra.

