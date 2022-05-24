ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees place CP Aroldis Chapman on 15-day IL with left Achilles tendinitis

By Mike Santa Barbara
 5 days ago
Apr 26, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Chapman struggled in his most recent outing, a 3-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Chapman entered in the ninth with the game tied 1-1 before giving up two earned runs while registering just one out in the inning. After the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed Chapman had been dealing with an Achilles issue, which may have contributed to his recent stumbles on the mound.

On Monday, Boone said an MRI on Chapman's Achilles came back clean, adding the team would treat the injury as tendonitis.

Since opening the season hot, the 34-year-old has struggled recently, allowing runs in five-straight outings.

In Chapman's first 12 appearances of the season, he allowed no runs, four hits and seven walks while striking out 11 batters in 10.1 innings pitched. Over his next five outings, Chapman has posted a 14.73 ERA, allowing nine hits and six earned runs in 3.2 innings.

The seven-time All-Star is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA this season.

