Ocean County Board of Social Services employees today honked their horns and wore all black as they demand answers. The honkers say they are from the CWA Union who are “meeting with our director to ask why she hasn’t requested on behalf of her employees hardship pay for working throughout the pandemic under the American Rescue plan. We got a ‘thank you for being essential’ sign in front of our buildings but that was it. We never stopped working a day since the pandemic began and we have been here even on overtime to make sure our residents continue to receive their benefits even as we exposed ourselves and our family members to covid19.”

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO