WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a letter sent to parents, the Rose Hill school district said it was enacting safety measures after an extensive review of current policies. The changes seemingly come in response to an Amber Alert incident last week in which the non-custodial parents of a 5-year-old child took him from Rose Hill Elementary School. The KBI said the boy’s mother, Danielle Banzet, entered the school’s daycare, posing as a social worker.

ROSE HILL, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO