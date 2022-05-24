ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Enjoy Donny Osmond’s Residency

8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GxDoG_0fpAbMUM00

Las Vegas(KLAS)- He is a multi-talented singer, music producer, and Las Vegas headliner…. Donny Osmond joins us in studio to talk about his new residency, “Donny” at Harrah’s. He has shows scheduled through November.

Get your tickets online at ticketmaster.com/Donny

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Building an Empire

Las Vegas(KLAS)-From the Netflix series ‘Bling empire’ to getting her first DJ residency at the Wynn… Kim Lee is on fire. Jillian Lopez talked with her about being a female DJ, how reality TV has changed her life and what her favorite thing about Las Vegas is. Check it out.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Summer Ready Toast and Treats

Las Vegas(KLAS)- This weekend is the unofficial start of summer and Founders Coffee is here with a few special summertime treats! Suzi Neuman, the Founders Coffee toast expert joins to give us a taste and make some summer toasts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
8 News Now

The MixTape Tour 2022

Las Vegas(KLAS)-New kids on the block hit the music scene in the 80’s and they’ve been hanging tough ever since. And now the band is bringing all its hit to Las Vegas as part of its mixtape tour. Longtime band member Danny Wood joins us via zoom.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donny Osmond
8 News Now

Surviving on “Survivor”

Las Vegas(KLAS)- Season 42 of Survivor wrapped up this week right here on CBS crowning a new winner. Jillian Lopez talked with one of the finalists Romeo Escobar about his experience on the show.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Feel the Pop

Las Vegas(KLAS)-A company that prides itself on offering what’s trending when it comes to pop culture collectibles is in town showing off its latest offerings. Kendall Tenney chats with Jessica Piha-Grafstein, senior director of Funko to talk about the latest Funko collectibles.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harrah#Ticketmaster Com Donny#Nexstar Media Inc
8 News Now

An Exclusive Boxing Gym for Elite Vegas Talent

Las Vegas(KLAS)- May is National Fitness Month, so for this months “So Vegas” segment, Roqui Theus is giving us VIP access to an exclusive boxing gym for elite talent whether you’re an athlete or entertainer. The gym is located in Henderson, and to keep up with professional boxing coach, Taylor Barry, just follow @taylorbarry on […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

PHOTOS: Shaq lists Las Vegas mansion on market for $3M

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Basketball legend — and DJ — Shaquille O’Neal has put his sprawling Las Vegas mansion on the market. According to representatives for the property, the completely remodeled, 5,900-square-foot estate is listed for $3,000,000. The property, located at 3540 Tobias Lane, is situated...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Must Haves Summer Toys

Las Vegas(KLAS)- It is the summer of cool toys and James Zahn, senior insider at The Toy Insider joins us with some samples of what’s new in the Toy world.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox5 KVVU

Cowabunga Canyon celebrates grand opening in southwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas brewery CraftHaus partners with UNLV to serve new ale ‘Rebel Spirit’. Wyndee and Dave Forrest are alumni of UNLV’s school of Hospitality. When the couple were students, they said they didn’t know they’d eventually begin a career in the beer industry. Now the owners of CraftHaus have created the official beer of UNLV called Rebel Spirit.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Celebrating Blacks in Sports

Las Vegas(KLAS)- ABIS stands for advancement of blacks in sports. It’s an organization that is proudly one of the voices of racial equity in sports. And after all of the work they do year round – it’s time to celebrate this memorial day weekend. Roqui Theus spoke with CEO and founder of ABIS Gary Charles […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy