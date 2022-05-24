Enjoy Donny Osmond’s Residency
Las Vegas(KLAS)- He is a multi-talented singer, music producer, and Las Vegas headliner…. Donny Osmond joins us in studio to talk about his new residency, “Donny” at Harrah’s. He has shows scheduled through November.
Get your tickets online at ticketmaster.com/DonnyCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 0