High-frequency bus routes and Central terminal are in MBTA plans, but redesign may have flaws
By Nicholas Miller
cambridgeday.com
5 days ago
High-frequency bus routes and Central terminal are in MBTA plans, but redesign may have flaws. A revamp of the region’s bus network proposed by the MBTA this month would dramatically alter Cambridge’s transportation routes, and city leaders are unsure of the consequences. The proposed map of new...
Attend meetings on appointing a city manager, easing the opioid crisis and changed bus routes. City manager finalists forum, 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. The four finalists vying to succeed City Manager Louis A. DePasquale, who leaves office July 5, will present their vision for the city, answer questions and meet members of the public. The candidates are Iram Farooq, assistant city manager for the Community Development Department since 2015; Cheryl Watson Fisher, city solicitor in Chelsea since 2003 and a partner in Cambridge law firm Galluccio & Watson; Yi-An Huang, executive director at Boston Medical Center, who has been with BMC Hospital since 2013; and Norman Khumalo, town manager since 2009 of Hopkinton, a town with a population of around 16,700. (More on the candidates is here and here.) The forum is in Cambridge Rindge and Latin School’s Fitzgerald Auditorium, 459 Broadway, Mid-Cambridge. Televised and watchable by Zoom video conferencing.
Cambridge’s debate of bike lanes vs. businesses, seen by an ex-Western Massachusetts resident. For the past several months I have read about the controversy surrounding whether there should be bike lanes installed throughout the city. One side says it’s going to lose business due to the lack of parking, and the other side says it’s about public safety for bikers. To me both sides are reacting unnecessarily to perceived fears and neither side is talking to one another – and the city isn’t willing to compromise and really take its time in implementing the Cycling Safety Ordinance, especially since its own law says it has about five years to implement it.
Comments / 0