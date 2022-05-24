ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Judge rejects ballot initiative meant to address Portland's homeless crisis

KGW
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe initiative comes from the political...

www.kgw.com

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune

Plans in place to force Oregonians to pay for the privilege of waiting in traffic

Interstate Bridge Replacement Program bears a resemblance to defunct Columbia River Crossing debacleAre you ready to pay a toll to cross the Columbia River? Tolls are coming to the I-5 and I-205 bridges, and they're coming more quickly than you would think. Earlier this month, the Oregon Transportation Commission circulated a memo with an update on the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program (IBRP). That memo declared, "Tolling would begin in late 2025 to early 2026." In a slideshow for the commission, one of the slides projected, "I-205 tolling launches by the end of 2024." Set aside the fact that transportation staff...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

'It’s sickening': Garbage, homeless camps build up along Airport Way

PORTLAND, Ore. — Homeless camps and trash sites are building up along Northeast Airport Way between Northeast 138th and 148th avenues, near the Portland Costco. “It’s like we don’t care, we don’t care at all, so we just dump it here,” said William Strong. “It’s sad to see people having to live with this kind of stuff and it’s kind of angering, makes me angry, because there’s nothing they can do that seems to stop it.”
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Jamie McLeod-Skinner defeats incumbent Kurt Schrader in Oregon 5th District

Seven-term moderate Kurt Schrader’s congressional career will end in January after a primary election loss to central Oregon attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner.  The final margins might change as Clackamas County, Schrader’s home, continues processing almost 35,000 damaged ballots, but McLeod-Skinner received almost 57% of the votes counted in the 5th Congressional District, which spans Portland to […] The post Jamie McLeod-Skinner defeats incumbent Kurt Schrader in Oregon 5th District appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
TERREBONNE, OR
KGW

Electric Highway improvements celebrated in Oregon

WOODBURN, Ore. — Along the West Coast Electric Highway, an upgraded electric vehicle (EV) fast charging station at the Woodburn Transit Center got a lot of love this week. Oregon Governor Kate Brown handled the plug-in demonstration to celebrate the improvements to this and 43 other electric vehicle charging stations across the state, making them faster and able to handle any type of EV automobile and electric bicycles as well. Forty-four other "level two" chargers also got upgrades.
WOODBURN, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Former Clackamas County employee: Latest fiasco is no surprise

Ashley Carroll: Sherry Hall has a history of election errors, erroneously sends out private emails, refuses to take any responsibility.I have watched the near breakdown of the Clackamas County voting system with concern and condemnation — but not surprise. I was a Clackamas County employee in 2012 when, under Sherry Hall's tutelage, an election worker was caught changing votes in favor of Republicans candidates. I remember the 2010 fiasco where Sherry allowed a November race to be placed on the May primary ballot, causing $100,000 in reprinting costs. I ended my tenure as a Clackamas County employee in 2016, under...
hh-today.com

Homeless camps on Albany paths: An update

The homeless camp on the Dave Clark Riverfront Path featured in Friday’s story had been cleared by Friday afternoon. Impromptu camping along the Willamettte River is common, but the campsite under the Lyon Street Bridge was unusual. It was the first I had seen so close to the riverfront walking and bicycling path itself.
ALBANY, OR
WWEEK

Conflict Mounts at Willamette Falls

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde filed a motion this week to intervene in a federal lawsuit Portland General Electric filed in April regarding Willamette Falls. PGE seeks to seize land that the Oregon Department of State Lands controls. The state had granted the Grand Ronde a permit to use the falls for fishing and ceremonial purposes, but PGE objected to the fishing platform on safety grounds.
GRAND RONDE, OR
Lebanon-Express

DMV shutting down Lebanon, other offices in Oregon for summer

Lebanon high school students who want to schedule their driving exams over the summer at their local DMV will have to look elsewhere when the office shuts down next week. Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles is closing six of its 60 offices, including Lebanon's, for 90 days while it moves workers to larger sites to deal with a summer influx of customers.
LEBANON, OR
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Awful Highway Expansions in Denver and Portland are Halted

State transportation agencies halted proposals to widen freeways in Denver and Portland amid rising costs, lawsuits, and stark questions about the projects’ destructive effects on the environment. On May 16, the Colorado Department of Transportation abandoned plans to enlarge a stretch of Interstate 25 through central Denver after acknowledging...
DENVER, CO
KGW

‘I’m scared for my life’: Dozens of Northwest Portland businesses facing theft, vandalism, break-ins on a weekly basis

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than two dozen businesses in the neighborhood around Northwest 23rd Avenue say they are being broken into and vandalized on a weekly basis. “I never thought it would get to this,” said Walter Bowers, one of the owners of Thai Bloom Restaurant. He pointed to a window covered by boards that had just been broken into.
PORTLAND, OR

