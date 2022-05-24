Judge rejects ballot initiative meant to address Portland's homeless crisis

PORTLAND, Ore. — The long-delayed return of TEDxPortland debuted at the Moda Center on Saturday, the 10th year of the event and the first time it's been held since 2019. But the audience became vocally involved when host David Rae introduced a surprise guest, unaffiliated candidate for Oregon governor Betsy Johnson.
Interstate Bridge Replacement Program bears a resemblance to defunct Columbia River Crossing debacleAre you ready to pay a toll to cross the Columbia River? Tolls are coming to the I-5 and I-205 bridges, and they're coming more quickly than you would think. Earlier this month, the Oregon Transportation Commission circulated a memo with an update on the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program (IBRP). That memo declared, "Tolling would begin in late 2025 to early 2026." In a slideshow for the commission, one of the slides projected, "I-205 tolling launches by the end of 2024." Set aside the fact that transportation staff...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Rukaiyah Adams, the chief investment officer at Meyer Memorial Trust, is set to speak at TEDxPortland on Saturday, May 28. TEDxPortland returns for its tenth anniversary after a pandemic pause. Adams is a seventh generation Portlander. She has watched the city change, but despite its issues,...
PORTLAND, Ore. — In a single breach of cybersecurity last month, the city of Portland says it lost about $1.4 million to a fraudulent transaction that was not noticed until weeks later. The transaction happened in late April, transferring city funds to an outside account. Staff didn't realize what...
PORTLAND, Ore. — At some of the larger districts in Oregon, there have been concerns teachers about the high level of need students have this year. Behaviors range from inability to concentrate in class to violent outbursts. At Arleta School, which serves students in grades K-5 in Southeast Portland,...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Homeless camps and trash sites are building up along Northeast Airport Way between Northeast 138th and 148th avenues, near the Portland Costco. “It’s like we don’t care, we don’t care at all, so we just dump it here,” said William Strong. “It’s sad to see people having to live with this kind of stuff and it’s kind of angering, makes me angry, because there’s nothing they can do that seems to stop it.”
Seven-term moderate Kurt Schrader’s congressional career will end in January after a primary election loss to central Oregon attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The final margins might change as Clackamas County, Schrader’s home, continues processing almost 35,000 damaged ballots, but McLeod-Skinner received almost 57% of the votes counted in the 5th Congressional District, which spans Portland to […]
WOODBURN, Ore. — Along the West Coast Electric Highway, an upgraded electric vehicle (EV) fast charging station at the Woodburn Transit Center got a lot of love this week. Oregon Governor Kate Brown handled the plug-in demonstration to celebrate the improvements to this and 43 other electric vehicle charging stations across the state, making them faster and able to handle any type of EV automobile and electric bicycles as well. Forty-four other "level two" chargers also got upgrades.
Ashley Carroll: Sherry Hall has a history of election errors, erroneously sends out private emails, refuses to take any responsibility.I have watched the near breakdown of the Clackamas County voting system with concern and condemnation — but not surprise. I was a Clackamas County employee in 2012 when, under Sherry Hall's tutelage, an election worker was caught changing votes in favor of Republicans candidates. I remember the 2010 fiasco where Sherry allowed a November race to be placed on the May primary ballot, causing $100,000 in reprinting costs. I ended my tenure as a Clackamas County employee in 2016, under...
Can I suggest that too much of the government these days has a “screw you” approach to its customers…tax paying citizens?. Let me give you a few examples. Lawmakers in both Oregon and Washington know they should cut the gasoline tax to offset the massive increase in fuel costs caused by President Biden’s attempt to destroy the oil business.
REDMOND — A former Oregon death row inmate who got a second chance at freedom could now face nearly 20 years in prison following a conviction for stabbing three people outside a Redmond bar. Gregory Paul Wilson, 55, was found guilty on Wednesday of three counts of second-degree assault...
TROUTDALE, Oregon — On May 28, lifeguards return to the Sandy River at Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale. Since 1999, the American Medical Response (AMR) River Rescue and Safety Program has been a summertime fixture there. “I think the number one mistake people make out here is kind of...
The homeless camp on the Dave Clark Riverfront Path featured in Friday’s story had been cleared by Friday afternoon. Impromptu camping along the Willamettte River is common, but the campsite under the Lyon Street Bridge was unusual. It was the first I had seen so close to the riverfront walking and bicycling path itself.
The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde filed a motion this week to intervene in a federal lawsuit Portland General Electric filed in April regarding Willamette Falls. PGE seeks to seize land that the Oregon Department of State Lands controls. The state had granted the Grand Ronde a permit to use the falls for fishing and ceremonial purposes, but PGE objected to the fishing platform on safety grounds.
Lebanon high school students who want to schedule their driving exams over the summer at their local DMV will have to look elsewhere when the office shuts down next week. Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles is closing six of its 60 offices, including Lebanon's, for 90 days while it moves workers to larger sites to deal with a summer influx of customers.
State transportation agencies halted proposals to widen freeways in Denver and Portland amid rising costs, lawsuits, and stark questions about the projects’ destructive effects on the environment. On May 16, the Colorado Department of Transportation abandoned plans to enlarge a stretch of Interstate 25 through central Denver after acknowledging...
Nearly two months ago, Metro President Lynn Peterson told WW that she had revived talks with City Hall about using a portion of the Expo Center parking lot as a sanctioned car camping spot. On April 12, Metro staff drew up three potential locations for use. Those locations were slated...
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than two dozen businesses in the neighborhood around Northwest 23rd Avenue say they are being broken into and vandalized on a weekly basis. “I never thought it would get to this,” said Walter Bowers, one of the owners of Thai Bloom Restaurant. He pointed to a window covered by boards that had just been broken into.
