Bradford County, FL

Glossy Ibis Soaring Above The Village Of Bradford

By Staff Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the beautiful colors on this glossy...

Little Blue Heron Catches Frog In The Villages

This immature little blue heron grabbed a frog for breakfast while out on Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
THE VILLAGES, FL
Catherine W. Pickens

Catherine W. Pickens, age 82, of The Villages, FL died on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Ocala Regional Hospital in Ocala, FL. Born in Elkton, MD on November 5, 1939, Catherine was a daughter of the late Thomas S. Wood and Jane Pratt Wood. She was a 1956 graduate of North East High School. After working all day and taking classes at night, she received her Bachelor of Science degree in 1981, from Wesley College, Dover, DE.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Patricia Ellen Gill

Patricia Ellen Gill, 78, of Summerfield passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Ocala Regional Medical Center in Ocala. Patricia Ellen Gill was a native of Savannah, Georgia and moved to this area from Sarasota, FL in 1972. Mrs. Gill was a retired Realtor. She was a former member of the Women’s Club, and the Garden Club, she was also an accomplished Arena Polo Player.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

A Romantic Weekend Getaway in Cedar Key

Discovering hidden gems together is such a treat, and a great way to bring you closer together. I've spent 30 years going to Cedar Key, Florida with my family, and now that I have a family of my own, I love bringing... The post A Romantic Weekend Getaway in Cedar Key appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
CEDAR KEY, FL
click orlando

‘We really struggle:’ Award-winning Lake County restaurant closing

CLERMONT, Fla. – Businesses in Lake County are being forced to shut their doors because of nationwide problems — workforce shortages and inflation. Uncle Kenny’s Barbecue in Clermont is one of those locations. The award-winning barbecue joint said it can’t get enough workers. “We really struggle...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

High gas prices spoils memorial day weekend plans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Northcentral Florida may feel a little empty this weekend. More than two million Floridians are traveling 50 miles or more for Memorial Day. Some people can’t afford to travel this weekend because prices at the pump are too high. John Fox said, “gas prices ruined my...
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

'Roughly the size of a barge:' Jacksonville Humane Society finds forever home for 30-pound cat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society has found a forever home for one of its adoptable cats, named Seven. Please don't call him fat. He's just big-boned. The organization says Seven is 30 pounds of pure love. The Humane Society made a Facebook post trying to find this loveable fuzzball a new home to help him slim down with help from a veterinarian.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Hellen Kay Meehan

Hellen Kay Meehan, 85, The Villages, Florida passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Mission Oaks Memory Care facility in Oxford, FL following a lengthy illness. Hellen was a native of Missoula, Montana. She was born on June 14, 1936 and attended high school in Missoula, where she graduated in 1953. Hellen attended Kinman Business College in Spokane, Washington where she graduated in Business Studies and English. Following College, Hellen worked for the FBI in Seattle for a number of years before moving to San Francisco where she pursued a career as a free lance Court Reporter. During this time, Hellen acted as Recorder for the city of Tiburon, California.
THE VILLAGES, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting at Orange Park gas station

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – One person was killed and another was wounded Saturday in a double shooting at a Chevron gas station on Park Avenue, police said. The shooting came one day after a double shooting that left one dead in Green Cove Springs. Officers with the Orange Park...
ORANGE PARK, FL
Eileen M. Farmer-Lustgarten

Eileen M. Farmer-Lustgarten passed away May 22, 2022. She was born July 11, 1939 in Mount Holly, a rural southern New Jersey town to Joseph Malloy and Philomena Marcellino Malloy. With four brothers she was teased mercilessly, such as when they convinced her the bull they passed on the way...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Fugitive wanted in New York apprehended in The Villages

A fugitive wanted in New York was apprehended in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the area of Fieldbrook Way and Lafayette Street in the Village of Fernandina to investigate a battery report. When they arrived on the scene, they found 22-year-old Vincent Edward Curtis, who was identified by his New York driver’s license. Deputies discovered that Curtis was wanted on a Saratoga County, N.Y. warrant charging him with possession of a weapon. He had also been previously arrested on a charge that he was selling cocaine after an investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit.
THE VILLAGES, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Fernandina Beach Market Place offerings for Saturday

Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start to the summer season on Amelia Island and the downtown arts and farmers markets will be open to help you celebrate. The Fernandina Beach Market Place farmers market has returning vendors, new exhibitors, and your weekly favorites! Returning this week from their two-week vacation is African Love Kitchen where Chef Ibrahim Mahem specializes in authentic Tanzanian Cuisine. Hillary’s Chicago Pizza, 21 Queen Street Coffee, and Sweet Aloha Treats also return this week. The Carter Family Homestead is back with pink mushrooms and fresh garlic, Jay’s Marketplace is back with their Italian chopped olive salad that is great on a muffuletta sandwich, or mixed with cream cheese for a fantastic vegetable dip, and Me, Myself and Pies returns with their delicious sweet and savory pies in a variety of sizes. Everything is made from scratch, by hand, and incorporates natural, seasonal and local ingredients to every extent possible.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
WCJB

UPDATE: Both missing girls from Silver Springs found safe

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies have located both 14-year-old Jayden Kiser and 11-year-old Karla Kiser. Jayden was located first, while Karla was found several hours later on Thursday. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for two Silver Springs sisters. According to sheriff’s office officials,...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
Puc Puggy DAR chapter awards scholarship to Wildwood senior

Wildwood Middle High School senior James Palermo was recently awarded a $1,500 scholarship by the Puc Puggy Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. The scholarship will go towards his continued music education at the Central College of Florida. Based on his application, Palermo demonstrated outstanding musical...
WILDWOOD, FL
Two people killed when vehicle overturns in Oxford

Two people were killed when a vehicle overturned early Sunday morning in Oxford. A 21-year-old Summerfield man and a 32-year-old woman from Mexico died at the scene of the crash which occurred at 3:22 a.m. on County Road 209 north of County Road 202 in Sumter County, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
OXFORD, FL

