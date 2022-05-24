Glossy Ibis Soaring Above The Village Of Bradford

Hellen Kay Meehan, 85, The Villages, Florida passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Mission Oaks Memory Care facility in Oxford, FL following a lengthy illness. Hellen was a native of Missoula, Montana. She was born on June 14, 1936 and attended high school in Missoula, where she graduated in 1953. Hellen attended Kinman Business College in Spokane, Washington where she graduated in Business Studies and English. Following College, Hellen worked for the FBI in Seattle for a number of years before moving to San Francisco where she pursued a career as a free lance Court Reporter. During this time, Hellen acted as Recorder for the city of Tiburon, California.
