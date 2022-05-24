Glossy Ibis Soaring Above The Village Of Bradford

Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start to the summer season on Amelia Island and the downtown arts and farmers markets will be open to help you celebrate. The Fernandina Beach Market Place farmers market has returning vendors, new exhibitors, and your weekly favorites! Returning this week from their two-week vacation is African Love Kitchen where Chef Ibrahim Mahem specializes in authentic Tanzanian Cuisine. Hillary’s Chicago Pizza, 21 Queen Street Coffee, and Sweet Aloha Treats also return this week. The Carter Family Homestead is back with pink mushrooms and fresh garlic, Jay’s Marketplace is back with their Italian chopped olive salad that is great on a muffuletta sandwich, or mixed with cream cheese for a fantastic vegetable dip, and Me, Myself and Pies returns with their delicious sweet and savory pies in a variety of sizes. Everything is made from scratch, by hand, and incorporates natural, seasonal and local ingredients to every extent possible.

FERNANDINA BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO