Naples Botanical Garden seed bank sees results

By Amanda Lojewski
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. — Plants often need the right environment and soil to grow.

Many plant species in South Florida are threatened by climate stress and diseases so how and where they grow is important to our ecosystem.

Chad Washburn, Vice President of Conservation for the Naples Botanical Garden, said typically if you were to think of a botanical garden, you may think of walking through and around living plants. Those plants can be for conservation, horticulture or just for beauty.

Now, from a Florida Gulf Coast University student and intern, to a Naples Botanical Garden Conservationist, Jessica DeYoung is the brains behind conservation efficiency. She says the ecosystem is defined by the plants that are in it and without them plants that have a very specific role in the environment would die.

Over the last 4 years, DeYoung has seen drastic changes within the patterns of flowering and seeding because of our Florida weather; because of that there aren’t as many seeds available for collection as before.

DeYoung spends part of her time in the garden, collecting various seeds from plants. The seeds from plants are collected and then brought back to the FGCU Kapnick Center lab to determine how they grow, from there they can be put into a seed bank to help future generations with restoration.

So far 8% of South Florida’s 1,400 plants have gone extinct. Only 10-15% of the land needed for those plants to survive is left.

Researchers like DeYoung experiment with moisture, temperature, and light on the seeds to see what role they could play in our ecosystem in the future.

“Having seeds in the seed bank, those can be readily available for restoration purposes if we have a storm and say a beach dune is wiped out. We have seeds that are ready to restore that ecosystem,” said Washburn.

He said, the seed bank is more than just saving seeds for the long term.

“Each of those seeds is a packet of genetic information about that plant and it contains all the genetic diversity of those plants, ” said Washburn. “Some of those seeds in that seed bank might have that genetic information that makes them more resilient for the future.”

