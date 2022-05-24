ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bixby, OK

Lightning Strike Sparks House Fire, Destroys Home

By Jordan Tidwell
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cmSq4_0fpAY3uB00

A Bixby family has lost everything when lightning hit their house and started a fire.

"The homeowners actually got up and checked the house and realized the power was out, but they checked the house, didn't find anything, didn't see anything, didn't smell anything," said Bixby Fire Marshal Mike Butler.

Butler said the family went back to sleep, and about 30 minutes later, smoke was filling the house.

He said that everyone made it out safe before the ceiling had collapsed.

Butler said the fire department responds to several lightning strikes this time of year, but you never know what's going to happen.

He says not all end up like this.

"More times than not, lightning hits a house and doesn't even start a fire, it will hit and lightning does crazy things," he said.

Butler says it's tough watching families experience these types of things, but the main priority is making sure everyone is safe.

Butler says it is important for your family to have a plan on what to do if there's a fire at your house.

