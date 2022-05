BOISE, Idaho — The average cost of gas has risen by 11.6 cents in Boise last week, averaging at $4.61 per gallon, according to Gasbuddy. The price of gas in Boise is costing consumers 10 cents more per gallon than a month ago, and $1.24 higher than a year ago. Diesel has also risen 22.6 cents nationally in the last week and costs $5.518 per gallon on average.

BOISE, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO