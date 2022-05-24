Texas leaders call for prayers, some for gun control after Uvalde school shooting

Texas leaders are calling for action after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a South Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 students and a teacher and wounding others, with some leaders saying it is time for stricter gun control and most calling for prayers.

The shooting, the deadliest at a school in Texas and second deadliest in the nation, happened Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about an hour and a half drive west of San Antonio.

Gov. Greg Abbott called the shooting “senseless” and said in a written statement he will make sure the state is ready to provide whatever is needed to “respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal.”

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz said on Twitter he and his wife, Heidi Cruz, “are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde.”

Gilberto Hinojosa, chairman of the Texas Democratic Party, called the attack “an absolute nightmare that has shaken our state and our country,” and said today, Democrats will “grieve and renew our demand for meaningful action now to end gun violence.”

“Texas families can’t wait any longer,” Hinojosa said in the statement.

Cruz told reporters Tuesday that he wasn’t surprised Democrats were calling for gun control after the shooting.

“Inevitably when there’s a murder of this kind, you see politicians trying to politicize it,” Cruz said. “You Democrats and a lot of folks in the media, whose immediate solution is to try to restrict the constitutional rights of law abiding citizens. That doesn’t work. It’s not effective. It doesn’t prevent crime.”

He said that what it takes to prevent crime is to “go after felons, and fugitives and those with serious mental illness, arresting them, prosecuting them when they try to illegally buy firearms.”

Ron Nirenberg, mayor of nearby San Antonio, said his city has sent mass casualty resources to the community and “will do all we can to help our neighbors heal.”

“Uvalde is experiencing the sickening aftermath of a horrific mass shooting,” Nirenberg said on Twitter. “At least least 14 children and a teacher are gone. Pray for the lost, their families, and Uvalde.”

The Texas School District Police Chiefs Association said it has reached out to Pete Arredondo, head of Uvalde’s school district police, to offer support and assistance.

President Joe Biden at a news conference Tuesday night called for stricter gun control laws.

“I am sick and tired of it,” Biden said. “We have to act. And don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage.”

Kate Bedingfield, director of communications for the White House, said Biden has spoken with Abbott and is offering any and all assistance the state needs.