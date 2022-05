With the 1988 fantasy movie, Willow, receiving an upcoming TV sequel on Disney+, with Warwick Davis reprising his iconic role as Willow Ufgood, it begs the question about the status of Val Kilmer’s character in the original film as Madmartigan due to actor Val Kilmer’s recent health issues. Kilmer does appear in the sequel to 1986’s Top Gun reprising his role as Iceman in Top Gun: Maverick. Warwick Davis and show writer and executive producer Jonathan Kasdan spoke to Yahoo! Entertainment at Star Wars Celebration, confirming that Kilmer will have “small but poignant” part in the upcoming sequel series.

MOVIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO