Eau Claire County, WI

State seeking to suspend ex-DA's law license

By Dan Holtz Leader-Telegram staff
 5 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — The state Supreme Court’s Office of Lawyer Regulation is seeking to suspend ex-Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King’s law license for nine months.

The OLR issued a two-count complaint this month in support of its attempted law license suspension. The complaint covers King’s general office behavior, competency and sexual harassment.

King left office in 2021 amid accusations of sexual harassment against a subordinate and questions about his sobriety in court. Gov. Tony Evers had appointed a commissioner to investigate the allegations, although a date had not been set for a public hearing on them.

King announced his resignation in July. His final day in office was in mid-August. King said he had “sought professional assistance to address my health,” and said long hours took a toll on him.

According to the OLR complaint against King:

King received his license to practice law in Wisconsin on April 21, 1998. He was first elected district attorney in 2012 and was reelected in 2016 and 2020.

Beginning in 2018, problems arose concerning King’s behavior at work.

The office manager for the district attorney’s office told the OLR that King regularly appeared at the office in an “altered state.” The manager saw King slumped and sleeping in the office chairs of various attorneys and office staff.

A former assistant district attorney said she “witnessed King sleeping and snoring during meetings and court proceedings.”

A courts staff member told the OLR about a meeting on Oct. 21, 2019, with representatives of the Chicago Police Department where King fell asleep for most of the meeting.

Current and former district attorney’s office employees told the OLR that King’s temperament changed around 2019. His temper became explosive and his behavior was sometimes erratic and abusive.

On Jan. 11, 2021, King missed a criminal court hearing. The office manager for the district attorney’s office was told that the judge was waiting for King to appear. The office manager found King “slumped in his office chair at his computer, snoring and obviously asleep.” The office manager could not wake King and found an assistant district attorney to cover for King.

Because court staff believed King may have been intoxicated during at least one court hearing, Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer confronted King on his behavior and appearing in court under the influence of an intoxicant. King refused Cramer’s request to submit to a breath test.

On June 1, 2021, two sheriff’s deputies went to King’s office to perform a welfare check on King and asked him to submit to a breath test, which he refused.

A judge adjourned a sentencing hearing because she said “King’s eyes were red and bloodshot and I also observed a faint odor of intoxicants.”

The coordinator of the district attorney’s office victim services staff has accused King of several instances of sexual harassment. King made several comments about her appearance, which made her uncomfortable. He also joked with her that they should stop by a local hotel.

During 2020, King repeatedly told the woman that she was appearing in his dreams and that she “needed to stay out of his dreams.” On another occasion, King hugged the woman and began playing with her hair.

In another incident, King suggested to another female office worker that they should make out in her office, a comment that stunned her.

The coordinator of victim services eventually contacted the county’s human resources staff in February 2021 to report the sexual harassment.

