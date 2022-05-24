ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton, KS

Man who kidnapped, raped hitchhikers in 1975 arrested in Kansas

NORTON ( KSNT ) – A man wanted by U.S. Marshals was arrested by Norton Police on Monday.

Police said an officer conducted a traffic stop on West Holme Street near North Brown Avenue in Norton. During the stop, the officer discovered that the driver, Dale Farris Sessions, had outstanding federal warrants for probation violation in addition to Wisconsin warrants for two counts of failure to register as a sex offender. Sessions was taken into custody without incident.

Man arrested for stealing $2,000 from Kansas adult entertainment store

Sessions was convicted of kidnapping and raping two hitchhikers in Kenosha, Wisc., in 1975 and was sent to a mental hospital which he would later escape from the following year. Sessions then adopted an alias for 18 years until he was arrested again in 1994. That same year, he was indicted for kidnapping a female juvenile with a firearm and spent 13 years in federal prison.

Sessions has been eluding law enforcement and capture for the majority of his life according to the NPD. Warrants were issued for Sessions in 2019.

Norton Police reported that when they informed the U.S. Marshals of who they had arrested, one marshal said, “please tell me you guys actually have who I think you have.”

