Mounds, OK

Over $2,000 stolen from feed store

By Alex Cash, FOX23 News
 5 days ago

MOUNDS, Okla. — The owners of a feed store in Mounds said a group stole over $2,000 from them.

It started with a group walking into the store, Beeline Feed and Supply.

Then, two people distracted the owner whole two others went into the back and took the money.

Beeline Feed and Supply is a family run business that has only been open 5 months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZnQ6m_0fpAWCGX00
The owners of a feed store in Mounds said a gang stole over $2,000 from them. Chrissy and Jeremy Scheulen

They’ve worked hard to build it up but have had to step up security because of this.

One of the owners said he felt violated.

“Horrible… you just feel violated…violated that something like that would happen that somebody could do that to other people,” said Jeremy Scheulen.

While the thieves were in the back searching, one of the co-owners, Chrissy Scheulen, said she was distracted at the stores counter by the rest of the group.

“They were making lots of noise, lots of distraction, touching everything, they were kind of walking all over the place,” said Chrissy.

When the group left and Jeremy and Chrissy didn’t realize what had happened until they started closing up shop around 30 minutes later.

“One of the drawers was kinda standing open and I closed it and went to open the drawer the briefcase was in, and noticed it was opened up… I had check books in a zipper, it was open, check books were sitting out,” said Jeremy.

$2100 dollars and the checkbooks were gone.

“Your heart drops and you’re like these bad people are in my comfort zone, my space, my office and it just feels dirty,” said Jeremy.

The theft only took 30 seconds but the Scheulens said it is having a lasting effect on the store and them.

And though they’ve increased security with radios and finger print lock, they are still feeling nervous.

“I do feel safer now that we can always talk to each other on walkie talkies. I don’t feel safe when he goes outside. And now I’m really angry… and we just don’t want it to happen to other small businesses because it hurts,” said Chrissy.

They said they want to warn other businesses to watch out – so they don’t have to go through the same thing.

“I would love for other business just to keep their eye open take a breather, step back reassess your security … kinda gather yourself and asses your situation because if you’re feeling uncomfortable there’s something in there telling you somethings wrong,” said Chrissy.

They said the local community has been very supportive.

They also said they reported the theft to the Okmulgee county sheriffs office.

If you have any information contact the Sheriffs Office or crimestoppers on 918-596-COPS.

