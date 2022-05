The Google Workspace team is rolling out some solid productivity updates to Google Drive. You can now select multiple blocks of text at the same time in the Docs editor for quick editing. This is a feature Microsoft Word has had for a while, and it allows you to you can hold Ctrl, highlight multiple blocks of text, and apply a style. Unfortunately, Google Docs isn't using an obvious shortcut key. According to the updated shortcuts page, you'll need at least four fingers to get this done. It's Ctrl + Alt + Shift + Left/Right arrow on Windows, or Ctrl + Cmd+ Shift + Left/Right arrow on a Mac. From there, Google says you'll need to "use [the] left/right arrow to move to a separate section of text you also want to select."

