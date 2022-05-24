ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Truth About Steven Tyler's Decades-Long Battle With Drug Abuse

When you talk about the most prolific rock bands of all time, you better mention Aerosmith. The band emerged in the early '70s and has been on one helluva rock n’ roller coaster since then. In the years following their massive success, lead vocalist Steven Tyler suffered a...

