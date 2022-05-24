ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

Police search for 14-year-old who went missing in Tamarac

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old girl who went missing in...

wsvn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 78-year-old man last seen in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sherriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to locate a 78-year-old man from Dania Beach. James Ciaccio was last seen Friday, May 27, at around 4:00 p.m. in the area of the 3000 block of Southwest 45th Street in Dania Beach, according to detectives.
DANIA BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

78-year-old man last seen in Dania Beach has been located

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located a 78-year-old man from Dania Beach who went missing. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, James Ciaccio had been last seen on Friday at around 4 p.m. along the 3000 block of Southwest 45th Street. Ciaccio stands about 6 feet, 2...
DANIA BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

3 dead, 2 transported after fatal crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive turned deadly in Northwest Miami-Dade. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Lexus sedan was traveling westbound on State Road 836 in the area of Northwest 107th Avenue, when it crashed into an SUV around 11:20 p.m., Saturday. The Lexus lost control and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Fort Lauderdale Police: 2 Stabbed, 1 In Custody

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police detectives are investigating a double stabbing that took place Saturday morning. Police said they responded to an address near the 1200 block of SW 28th Way at around 6:19 a.m. Authorities said original reports stated there were 3 victims wounded from a stabbing, but when police arrived there were 2 victims who were transported with non-life-threatening injuries. Police were able to locate the suspect who was subsequently taken into custody. No other additional details were immediately known.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tamarac, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tamarac, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Bicyclist killed in Pompano Beach crash

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash on Friday afternoon in Pompano Beach, leaving one bicyclist dead. Deputies responded along with Pompano Beach Fire Rescue where a male bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene in the area of 500 Southwest 12th Avenue in Pompano Beach.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

3-year-old boy dies after going into retention pond in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 3-year-old boy who was pulled out of a retention pond in Homestead has died, police said. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene at an apartment complex in the area of Northeast Sixth Court and 21st Avenue, off Kendall Drive, just before 6:40 p.m., Friday. Homestead Police...
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized As Van Ends Up In Pond In SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man died overnight at Kendal Regional Medical Center and a woman remains in critical condition after their blue Toyota van went out of control and plunged into a pond in Southwest Miami-Dade late Friday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said a man and a woman were pulled from the van and taken to Kendall Regional in critical condition and while it was initially believed a child was also in that vehicle, FHP says that was fortunately not the case. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and police divers did scour the pond and the vehicle in case a child was in...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Brown Hair#Wsvn#Sunbeam Television Corp
CBS Miami

Man faces several charges including pointing laser at BSO aviation unit

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An 18-year-old Coral Springs man has been arrested after being accused of using blue lights in his vehicle, fleeing and eluding and pointing a laser light at a pilot. Fort Lauderdale police said that at approximately 11:58 p.m. on Friday night, they were notified by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit of a vehicle using red and blue flashing lights. Authorities said the vehicle appeared to be involved in a car show in the area of the 900 block of West Commercial Blvd. Investigators said the vehicle was observed using the red and blue lights unlawfully to stop traffic for the car show. “The BSO Aviation Unit then noticed a green laser being pointed in their direction from the driver’s side of the vehicle,” authorities said. Police said the Aviation Unit followed the vehicle until FLPD, along with units from Wilton Manors PD, located it in the 2000 block of North Federal Highway. Three juvenile passengers were released to their parents and the driver, who was identified as Alex Singleton was arrested.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Toddler hospitalized after being pulled from retention pond in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a 3-year-old child to the hospital after, police said, the toddler was pulled from a retention pond in Homestead. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene at an apartment complex in the area of Northeast Sixth Court and 21st Avenue, off Kendall Drive, just before 6:40 p.m., Friday.
HOMESTEAD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

Police: 1 person shot, killed outside Hialeah music studio

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police responded to a music studio Friday morning after a shooting was reported just outside the building. Alex Estevez who is part owner of the IMG recording studio at 2631 West 79th St. told Local 10 News photojournalist Dan Palma that a music producer who goes by the industry name ‘ugly’, was working in the studio throughout the night and came outside around 9:30 a.m. to wait for his Uber when he was shot.
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

2 victims pulled from submerged van in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene of a van that crashed into a retention pond. The van, a blue Toyota, was traveling southbound on the Florida Turnpike, when the driver attempted to exit onto westbound Southwest Eighth Street and lost control when trying to negotiate the right curve on the exit ramp.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida Man Accused Of Setting Wife On Fire, Hitting Her With His Car

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man faced a judge Friday for a disturbing crime he is accused of committing. Jerry Sanders Jr. is facing several charges, including attempted murder and arson after authorities said he tried to kill his wife by setting her on fire and hitting her with his car. Police said he used a blow torch inside their home in Miami. Then police said Sanders got in his car and rammed it into his wife, who made it out of the house, pinning her between the car and a palm tree. Officers arrived at the scene and Sanders reportedly tried to hit them with his car too. That is when officers opened fire, hitting him several times. Sanders was able to drive off before crashing his car and getting arrested. He is being held without bond.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy