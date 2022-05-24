ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

More police headed to Madison City schools after Texas elementary school tragedy

By Josh Rayburn
WAAY-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe killing of at least 14 students and 1 teacher at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday is leading to changes at one North Alabama school system. The Madison Police Department will be sending an extra police presence...

www.waaytv.com

Comments / 2

Related
WAAY-TV

Mass Shooting Toll on Local Schools

Protecting our children: School resource officers do it every day in North Alabama. The goal for the eight school resource officers who partner with the Madison City School system is to keep students and teachers safe. It's a job that carries a lot of weight.
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Child dies in ATV accident in Huntsville

One child is now dead after an ATV accident. in Huntsville. It happened on Shady Ln Dr. Northwest and Rosewood Dr. Northwest. HEMSI says the call came in around 2:20 p.m. One adult was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two pediatric patients were taken to Huntsville Hospital...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Anniston Police Chief: 6 people shot at graduation party

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Six people were shot during a graduation party for Anniston High School students in Anniston early Friday morning, May 27, 2022, according to Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles. Some Anniston High School students had the graduation party at a motorcycle clubhouse on 1204 Front Street. Bowles...
ANNISTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Madison, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, AL
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WEAR

Police: 6 people shot at graduation party in Alabama

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBMA) — Six people were shot during a graduation party in Anniston early Friday morning, according to the Anniston Police Department. Police said the shooting happened at 1204 Front Street and over 150 people between the ages of 14 and 20 were in attendance. Police said that...
ANNISTON, AL
WAAY-TV

Mobile home explosion at Dunlap Trailer Park

A community working together after an explosion at a trailer park sends one man airlifted to the hospital. Late Friday night, authorities responded to a call around 11:30 about a house fire in Morgan County. Joseph Madison, who lives in Dunlap Trailer Park was outside at the time of the...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
apr.org

Alabama inmate recaptured after national manhunt may seek new location for trial

A lawyer for Alabama inmate Casey White says he’s receiving death threats for representing him. Attorney Mark McDaniel says he plans to seek a change of venue for the inmate’s upcoming trial. He adds that the threatening phone calls don’t make any difference and it's his duty to give White the best defense he can. The inmate was the subject of a national manhunt after escaping with the help of a jail official. Casey White and Lauderdale County’s Assistant Jail Director Vicky White disappeared from the local detention facility last month, sparking a manhunt. The two were captured in Evansville, Indiana after crashing their vehicle during a chase with U.S. Marshals. Officials say Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The jail official reportedly sold her house to bankroll their escape plan. Lawmen also say the two were armed with an AR-15 rifle and handguns, and were prepared for shootout with officers.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#School Shooting#Madison Police#Mpd#School Resource Officers#Safety Coordinator
WAFF

Individual hit by car, minor injuries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to an incident where a pedestrian was hit by a car on Thursday. The incident occurred at Lowe Avenue and Madison Street a little after 12:30 p.m. The person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WAAY-TV

Morgan County deputies respond to explosion in Lacey's Spring

Morgan County deputies responded to an explosion around 11:30p.m. Friday night. The explosion took place at Dunlap Trailer Park on Highway 231 in Lacey's Spring. Deputies forced entry to assist one person out of the home. That person was taken to the hospital by air for smoke inhalation. No one...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Plane makes emergency landing on I-22 in Walker County

CORDOVA, Ala. — A small plane made an emergency landing on the interstate in Walker County on Saturday afternoon. Learn more in the video above. Two people were on board a single-engine Aeroprakt Vixxen AP-32 when the aircraft experienced a loss of engine power. The pilot managed to safely land the plane on I-22 near mile marker 72 in Cordova shortly after 5 p.m after taking off from Lovell Field Airport in Chattanooga, Tenn. at 3:15 p.m.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Wouldn’t you like it if someone slid you some extra cash?. Well, it could happen with a tip for the Crime Stoppers. One woman pulled up in a black SUV on Jones Valley Drive, opened her trunk and took her time walking into the yard. She then picked up a child’s play slide that was near a recycle bin but the family was still using that slide.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One person flown to hospital after home explosion

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to an explosion at Dunlap Trailer Park on Highway 231 just before 11 p.m. Friday night. Upon arrival, deputies with the Morgan County sheriff’s Office heard a man coughing and saw smoke, so they broke down the door to help the man.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Warrior man found dead at the bottom of ravine

WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a crash that killed a man Friday. Kenneth Francis, 40, of Warrior, was traveling east on Torrance Road in a Ford Explorer and inexplicably left the roadway, crashing into a ravine.
WARRIOR, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy