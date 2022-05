WASHINGTON - For almost 18 years, East Texas has sent Republivcan Rep. Louie Gohmert to Congress with little hesitancy despite a colorful and often controversial career. Gohmert questioned Barack Obama's citizenship. He suggested a 2012 mass shooting in a Colorado theater could have been thwarted if movie guests just had guns with them. A few days before the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, he urged Donald Trump's supporters to "go to the streets" and be "violent" to protest President Joe Biden's victory.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO