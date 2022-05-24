ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Nece’s Gluten-Free Bakery Opens in Monterey

By Mark C. Anderson
ediblemontereybay.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 24, 2022 – The feedback sounded positive enough—“It’s good for gluten-free,” he said—but to Sharque “Nece” Starr those words from her husband Jordan were tantamount to rejection. “For me, that’s a fail,” she says, “So it was back to the...

www.ediblemontereybay.com

Comments / 0

Related
Spotlight News

Food: Carbonara

Treat mom to a classic pasta dish Moms often work tirelessly to care for their families, with many juggling careers and time spent at home. It’s a balance that is […]
RECIPES
The Kitchn

3 Desserts This Registered Dietitian Keeps in Her Freezer All Summer Long

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I have vivid memories of 10-year-old me holding a waffle cone with scoops of ice cream or a brightly colored Popsicle after a long-yet-exhilarating beach day. I’d race against the warm sun to finish the scoops or the icy pop before they melted all over my hands. They were equally as fun and refreshing as they were messy. Sometimes I’d opt for a cup, which made things slightly less complicated and just as delicious.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seaside, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Monterey, CA
Monterey, CA
Food & Drinks
Monterey, CA
Lifestyle
Popculture

52 Candy Products Just Got Recalled

The Wyoming company Queen Bee LLC voluntarily recalled dozens of candy products sold in the past year. The recall covers honey caramel candy products and chocolates that may contain undeclared allergens like milk and tree nuts. People with allergies or sensitivity to tree nuts and dairy could have severe or life-threatening reactions if they consume the candies.
ECONOMY
Apartment Therapy

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Single Party I’m Invited To

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakeries#Gluten Free Food#Bakery#Food Drink
Greyson F

Popular Mexican Taco Restaurant Opening Two New Locations

If you are like many people, there are some days you just crave a quick, freshly made taco. Or maybe four or five freshly made tacos. Thankfully, metro Phoenix is the perfect place for that. It’s also about to get a little bit easier to satisfy your cravings for tacos here in the Valley, as one of the most popular destinations is expanding with several new locations.
PHOENIX, AZ
Upworthy

Chef returns $1,200 bill of rich diner who 'disrespected' his waitress, bans them from restaurant

A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SheKnows

Shoppers Love Costco's Newest Dessert So Much, They're Buying Several Bags at a Time

Click here to read the full article. Shopping at Costco is a full blown experience. The smell of the warehouse. The spacious, flatbed carts. The pallets upon pallets filled with fairly priced items in bulk. You can buy just about anything with a membership at Costco — an engagement ring, groceries, the newest iPhone, appliances. But right now, Costco shoppers are freaking out over this new delicious, one-of-a-kind snack: Kirkland Signature Thin & Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Costco_doesitagain (@costco_doesitagain) Costco fan account @Costco_doesitagain spotted the Kirkland Signature label’s cookies, in all of...
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

A bunch of new Costco stores are coming soon

A retail chain beloved by bargain hunters has unveiled a big expansion it’s going to be embarking on over the course of the next several months. As many as 28 new Costco store locations are opening through the rest of this year, including almost a dozen in a matter of months.
Mashed

The Costco Hot Dog Hoax That Shocked Shoppers As Shares Tumbled This Week

Costco is famous for its various deals, but the most notorious bargain of all is the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. It's evident that even after people spend hundreds of dollars at the warehouse club, they can't resist the allure of this deal, because Costco sells an average of 135 million hot dogs per year (via 425 Business). In the current state of the world with rampant inflation, the $1.50 hot dogs serve as a reminder of simpler times and a treat after a day of shopping. Whether or not it's practical to keep it at that price, however, is another story.
BUSINESS
Mashed

Whole Foods Is Closing Multiple Stores And Shoppers Are Upset

When a new grocery store opens in town, shoppers get excited and anticipate new products, perhaps a larger vegan selection, and dare we say, better prices. When a new Whole Foods opens, however, customers know they are getting at least two of the aforementioned, along with more organic and gluten-free choices.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy