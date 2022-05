HOUSTON - Authorities say one of three men involved in the murder of a Spring couple was given a life sentence after being convicted of capital murder. According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Khari Ty Kendrick, 28, was convicted for the execution-style shooting of Bao and Jenny Lam, both 61. The couple was found tied up in their home by their adult son.

SPRING, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO