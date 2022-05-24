ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Tom Rice’s impeachment vote draws Trump-endorsed primary challenger

By Joel Williams
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hq4nt_0fpATQPg00

Seven candidates are running in the Republican primary for South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District on June 14, 2022. Incumbent Tom Rice and Russell Fry and received the most media attention.

Rice, first elected to the U.S. House in 2012, was one of 10 Republican members of the U.S. House who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump (R) in 2021. The Republican Party of South Carolina censured Rice after his vote. In Feb. 2022, Rice told NPR that he stood by his impeachment vote. “And I guess if the consequences are that the people think what happened is OK, then I guess, you know, I’m not that guy,” Rice said.

Jerry Rovner, the Republican chair of District 7, told NPR that the vote could cost Rice his seat. Rovner said, “That is one of the vulnerabilities of Tom Rice. Nobody would have thought of doing that. I mean, Tom could have been in that seat forever.”

Trump endorsed Fry on Feb. 1, 2022, who was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2015. In his endorsement, Trump said, “Congressman Tom Rice of South Carolina, the coward who abandoned his constituents by caving to Nancy Pelosi and the Radical Left, and who actually voted against me on Impeachment Hoax #2, must be thrown out of office ASAP.”

Fry responded to Trump’s endorsement, saying, “Radical Leftists, enabled by RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) like Tom Rice, are trying to erase President Trump’s legacy and move America towards socialism. We can’t let that happen.”

Rice also responded to Trump’s endorsement. “I’m all about Trump’s policy. But absolute pledge of loyalty, to a man that is willing to sack the Capitol to keep his hold on power is more than I can stomach,” he said.

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) endorsed Rice. In addition to Trump, eight members of the South Carolina House of Representatives and MyPillow founder Mike Lindell endorsed Fry.

Also running in the primary are Barbara Arthur, Garrett Barton, Mark McBride, Spencer Morris, and Ken Richardson.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

Surging Republican Senate candidate responds to Trump, GOP and past controversial tweets

If it’s Friday… President Biden delivers remarks at 3:00 pm ET urging states to use unspent Covid relief funds on police and crime prevention… Jan. 6 committee subpoenas GOP congressmen, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy… NBC’s Benjy Sarlin looks at the baby-formula shortage… And we’re four days away from the primaries in Idaho, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
The Independent

Sean Hannity turns on surging GOP candidate as Trump tries to get her rival Dr Oz over the line in Senate primary

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette is facing heat from influential Republicans — including Fox News host Sean Hannity — now that she's surged to a front-runner position just days before the state's primary.GOP operatives backing celebrity talk show host Dr Mehmet Oz's candidacy have circled the wagons and begun attacking Ms Barnette to try to hobble her ahead of the primary, NBC News reports. On Thursday, former President Donald Trump weighed in, launching an attack on Ms Barnette to try to boost the chances of his preferred candidate, Dr Oz. He did hedge his bets, however, and said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Mcbride
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Chris Christie
Person
Tom Rice
Person
Russell Fry
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The U S House#Npr#District 7#Fry#Asap#Republicans
AOL Corp

Trump’s Defense secretary tells Fox News that the former president 'threatens our democracy'

Mark Esper, secretary of Defense under former President Trump, appeared Monday on Special Report With Bret Baier, to promote his new book, A Sacred Oath. In the book, Esper details some of the behind-the-scenes happenings that would be shocking had they come from any other administration. For instance, Esper claims that Trump wanted to call up active-duty military to shoot protestors in the summer of 2020.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin endorses a REPUBLICAN: West Virginia Democrat slams Trump-backed lawmaker in his own state and backs his opponent as he intervenes in GOP primary battle with TV ad bashing Biden's Build Back Better plan

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is crossing the aisle to weigh in on a fierce GOP primary race in his home state of West Virginia. The centrist Democrat appeared in a Friday campaign ad attacking Donald Trump-backed House Rep. Alex Mooney, instead appearing to endorse his challenger, Rep. David McKinley. He...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy