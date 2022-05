The El Dorado Hills Chamber of Commerce proudly awarded six scholarships of $1,000 each to local high school graduates who plan to continue their education at a university. The scholarship applications are judged by a committee of five business leaders from the community. It was a difficult task, as all the applicants were most deserving. The point system is based on the following criteria: 50% community service, 15% work experience, 15% extracurricular activities, 10% scholastic GPA and 10% financial need.

