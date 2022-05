I take more than a little offense to the letter to the editor submitted by Ms. Lynn Hanrahan. First, she assumes those taking issue with the overreaction in closing all open spaces within Los Alamos County are middle-aged white guys. Not sure how she knows this to be true but guessing it is just generalization and stereotyping on her part. This is insulting and undermines her credibility. Second, she clearly feels threatened by the purported risk presented by individuals enjoying the open spaces that contribute significantly to the quality of life in Los Alamos without offering any objective evidence of said risk. I respectfully suggest this is a manifestation of her abject fear of a subject area that she does not well understand.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO