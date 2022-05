It is begin reported that a 75-year-old man died while rafting the Lower Bighorn Sheep Canyon section of the Arkansas River on Wednesday. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the accident happened within the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area west of Canon City. They say the man fell out of the boat near Three Rocks, a Class III rapid. Once the guide was able to pull the unresponsive male back into the boat, they exited the river at the Salt Lick Recreation Site.

FREMONT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO