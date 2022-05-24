Local lawmakers push for more funding for I-10 Bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana state lawmaker’s testimony about Gov. John Bel Edwards’ knowledge of the Ronald Greene death investigation is drawing a strong denial from the governor’s top staffers. At a meeting of the state’s House and Governmental Affairs Committee on Thursday, May 26,...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At the age of 16, Aliye Ringe made a decision that would later impact the lives of five strangers after she tragically died in a car accident in December of 2021. Ringe chose to become an organ donor when she got her first driver’s license,...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United Way of Southwest Louisiana will be offering a Summer Youth Volunteer Program for teens who want to be involved in community service. The projects are open to teens 13 - 18 years old. To participate, a parent or guardian will need to:. Fill...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 51% of cases and 67% of deaths from May 12 to May 18. Vaccination...
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards watched a key video of Black motorist Ronald Greene’s deadly 2019 arrest six months before prosecutors knew it existed. The Democratic governor has distanced himself from allegations of a cover-up, saying evidence was promptly turned over. But an Associated...
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Sulphur police confirm they are investigating a body found on Ruth Street. Updated: May. 26, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - You may have seen swarms of pesky little bugs flying around the area in the past few weeks. Well, those are termite swarms and sadly, they’re here to stay at least for a few more weeks. It’s officially termite season in Louisiana. “Normally...
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - Here at the LSU AgCenter, we choose new Louisiana Super Plant selections each fall and spring. Usually, only a particular cultivar or variety of a plant receives this prestigious designation. But this year, we couldn’t pick just one. Salvias are an excellent addition to...
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A driver involved in a crash that killed an urgent care nurse has been charged with negligent homicide, police say. Kasandra Trahan, 48, of Carlyss, died after her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck on Country Club Road in March, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. The truck was driven by Joshua Cole Miller, 37, of Lake Charles.
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - A graduating high school class in Michigan features multiple students who are either twins or triplets. Officials with Houghton High School said 10.5% of the students in the 2022 class are twins or triplets. WLUC reports the class has six sets of multiples: Three sets...
DENVER (Gray News) - An Amber Alert in Colorado has been cancelled after police say two small children and their mother who were believed to have been taken by force were found safe. Police were looking for 1-year-old Naveana Marrufo and 2-month-old Ramon Marrufo, in addition to their mother, Francheska...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California parole panel has recommended the release of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel. The panel acted Thursday, more than five decades after she and other followers of the cult leader terrorized the state. She wrote “Helter Skelter” on a wall using the blood of...
