Six party committees raised $60 million in April according to recent FEC reports

By Ellen Morrissey
 5 days ago
Six major political party committees raised a combined $1.1 billion in the first sixteen months of the 2022 election cycle. In April, the committees raised $60 million, according to recent filings with the Federal Election Commission.

In April, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) raised $8.3 million and spent $6.0 million, while the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) raised $8.1 million and spent $7.2 million. So far in the 2022 election cycle, the NRSC has outraised the DSCC with $156.0 million in receipts to the DSCC’s $137.7 million. At this point in the 2020 election cycle, the NRSC led in cumulative fundraising with $109.5 million to the DSCC’s $100.3 million.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) raised $11.9 million and spent $10.2 million in April, while the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) raised $8.7 million and spent $6.9 million. So far in the 2022 election cycle, the DCCC leads in fundraising with $210.7 million to the NRCC’s $189.6 million. At this point in the 2020 cycle, the DCCC had raised $179.8 million and the NRCC had raised $112.9 million.

Between the national committees, the Republican National Committee (RNC) raised and spent more than the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in April. The RNC raised $14.2 million and spent $15.5 million, while the DNC raised $8.8 million and spent $11.1 million. So far in the 2022 election cycle, the RNC has raised $219.9 million to the DNC’s $195.5 million. At this time in the 2020 election cycle, the RNC led in fundraising by a larger margin, with $345.7 million in cumulative receipts to the DNC’s $161.9 million.

This election cycle, the RNC, NRSC, and NRCC have raised 3.9% more than the DNC, DSCC, and DCCC ($565.5 million to $543.8 million). The Republican committees’ fundraising advantage was at 3.7% last month.

Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

