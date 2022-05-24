ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

New Jersey committee approves bill that includes unemployment insurance tax credits for small businesses

By James McAllister
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 5 days ago
The New Jersey Assembly Commerce and Economic Development Committee on May 19 approved A-3683, a bill that would give tax credits to some small businesses with an aim to offset increasing unemployment insurance taxes following the coronavirus pandemic. The New Jersey Business and Industry Association estimates businesses in the state face about $250 million in additional taxes this fiscal year and will owe an additional $600 million over the next two years.

The solvency of New Jersey’s unemployment trust fund decreased during the coronavirus pandemic. New Jersey uses a formula that triggers automatic unemployment insurance tax increases when the unemployment fund is depleted. The bill aims to reduce that increased tax burden for small employers. If the bill becomes law, companies can receive unemployment tax credits if they meet the U.S. Small Business Administration’s definition of a small business.

The bill would also require the state Department of Labor to provide a 30-day notice to employers before changes in the unemployment insurance tax rate can take effect.

The full state Assembly, the state Senate, and Gov. Phil Murphy (D) still need to approve the bill before it becomes law.

Unemployment insurance is a joint federal and state program that provides temporary monetary benefits to eligible laid-off workers who are actively seeking new employment. Qualifying individuals receive unemployment compensation as a percentage of their lost wages in the form of weekly cash benefits while they search for new employment.

The federal government oversees the general administration of state unemployment insurance programs. The states control the specific features of their unemployment insurance programs, such as eligibility requirements and length of benefits.

For more information on New Jersey’s unemployment insurance program, click here. For information about unemployment insurance programs across the country, click here.

Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

