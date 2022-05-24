ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Police search for ‘heroes’ who stopped abduction

KDVR.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Aurora Police Department is investigating an attempted...

kdvr.com

KDVR.com

Longmont police looking for suspected human trafficker

The Longmont Police Department is one of those agencies that are searching for the 34-year-old Andrew Sebastian Rosa. According to Longmont PD, He is a white male who was last seen driving a blue Jeep Compass with a Colorado license plate CRY328.
LONGMONT, CO
KDVR.com

Colorado Point of View – Full episode 5/29/22

DENVER (KDVR) — “Colorado Point of View” host Matt Mauro sat down with lawmakers and activists to discuss gun violence and what should be done to prevent it following a Texas elementary school shooting massacre. Mauro’s guests are State Representative Tom Sullivan, Rocky Mountain Gun Owners Executive...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Longmont Home Show: Denver Smooth Curb

If you’re looking for some inspiration to help kick-start you home improvement projects, Longmont Home Show is the place to be today through Sunday from 10am-5pm. Today GDC teamed up with one of the vendors at this years show, Denver Smooth Curb, to learn more about what the company has to offer. When you stop by the Denver Smooth Curb booth, you can get $100 off if you take the project home with you! For those who want their ramps delivered and professionally installed, you’ll get $75.00 off depending of the size you select. To learn more, click here.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Learn About Summer Fun Activities across Arvada

Summer is almost here and there are tons of activities to do around town, but have you considered heading to Arvada to check out their cool vibes? GDC teamed up with Jean Gordon from visit Arvada, to learn all there is to know about the summer guide around town this season.
ARVADA, CO
KDVR.com

Temperatures close to 90 degrees Friday, storms return Sunday

Temperatures will be close to 90 degrees on Friday with sunshine and dry conditions. Temperatures close to 90 degrees Friday, storms return …. Coloradans to stay in-state this Memorial Day weekend. Boulder prepares for Memorial Day weekend despite …. Colorado Freedom Memorial honors those who made ultimate …. Colorado members...
BOULDER, CO

