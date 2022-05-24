ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tsitsipas survives first-round scare to progress in Paris

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XoSqV_0fpARs0K00
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 24, 2022 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts during his first round match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, May 24 (Reuters) - Last year's runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a first-round scare at the French Open, beating Italian Lorenzo Musetti 5-7 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-2 to advance into the second round on Tuesday.

The Greek fourth seed was out of sorts in the first two sets before finding his range to set up a meeting against Czech Zdenek Kolar.

"It was a great first round. I'm going to keep working hard to improve and build a relationship with the crowd here," Tsitsipas said on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Musetti last year took the first two sets against Novak Djokovic in the last 16 before injury forced the Italian to retire.

On Tuesday, Musetti broke decisively in the 11th game in the opening set when an unforced error from Tsitsipas gave him a 6-5 lead. The Italian followed up on serve and took a one-set lead as his opponent buried a backhand into the net.

Musetti carried the momentum into the second set, racing to a 4-0 advantage as Tsitsipas continued to falter.

But the Greek found his range to stem the bleeding, pulling a break back.

Musetti served for the set at 5-4 and after first missing out with a double fault, he took a two-set lead when Tsitsipas made yet another unforced error.

Tsitsipas cantered into a 3-0 lead in the third set, maintaining the advantage to reduce the arrears.

The Greek moved 2-0 up in the fourth set, saved a break point in the third game to extend his advantage, only for Musetti to break back with a forehand winner.

But Tsitsipas made the most of his opponent's nerves to break again and go 4-2 up before levelling the contest.

The Italian had run out of gas and Tsitsipas was business-like as he wrapped up the match late in the night to extend his stay in Paris in the bottom half of the draw, where he will not have to meet defending champion Novak Djokovic or 13-time winner Rafael Nadal.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Teenager Coco Gauff beats veteran Kaia Kanepi to reach French Open fourth round

The youngest player left in the women’s French Open draw knocked out the oldest as Coco Gauff beat veteran campaigner Kaia Kanepi.Gauff, 18, swept past 36-year-old Estonian Kanepi – who turned professional five years before the American was born – in straight sets, 6-3 6-4.The 18th seed will now face Belgium’s Elise Mertens, ranked 31, as she attempts to match last year’s run to the quarter-finals.Fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez is also through, the 19-year-old Canadian beating Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic 7-5 3-6 7-5.Karolina Muchova was in tears as she was forced to retire from her match against Amanda Anisimova.The...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Philippe Chatrier
Person
Novak Djokovic
Reuters

Teenager Alcaraz crushes Khachanov to reach quarter-finals

PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - Carlos Alcaraz pummelled Karen Khachanov into submission in a 6-1 6-4 6-4 victory on Sunday to reach the French Open quarter-finals and stretch his winning run to 14 matches. The 19-year-old, who has taken the tennis world by storm this year, became the youngest male...
TENNIS
Reuters

French Open day eight

PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - Highlights of the eighth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Sunday (times GMT):. * Teenager Coco Gauff reached the quarter-finals of the French Open for the second year in a row when she destroyed Belgian Elise Mertens 6-4 6-0 in the fourth round. read more.
TENNIS
Reuters

Thompson-Herah, Bromell storm to 100m wins at Pre Classic

May 28 (Reuters) - Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah triumphed in a 100 metres showdown with American Sha'Carri Richardson and Trayvon Bromell won the men's sprint at Saturday's Prefontaine Classic. Down for most of the race at Hayward Field, Thompson-Herah exploded down the stretch to retain her Eugene Diamond League meet...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Italian#Greek#Czech
Tennis World Usa

Paul McGinley is worried about Tiger Woods

During an interview with Golf Channel, after Tiger Woods retired from Southern Hills, the Team Europe leader Paul McGinley shared his thoughts on the Tiger. As we know, Tiger retired from the PGA Championship after passing the cut (which many of the top players have failed to do…). Certainly...
GOLF
Reuters

French Open order of play on Saturday

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (1000) 1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) Zheng Qinwen (China) v Alize Cornet (France) Gilles Simon (France) v 20-Marin Cilic (Croatia) Not before 1845. Holger Rune (Denmark) v Hugo Gaston (France) COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN (0900) Irina-Camelia Begu (Romania) v Leolia Jeanjean (France) 28-Miomir Kecmanovic (Serbia) v 2-Daniil Medvedev...
TENNIS
Reuters

Zverev stutters but recovers to reach French Open last eight

PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - Third seed Alexander Zverev recovered from some lapses of concentration and an erratic serve to beat Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles 7-6(11) 7-5 6-3 on Sunday and move into the French Open last eight. The German had to save three set points in the first set...
TENNIS
Reuters

Teenager Gauff to face fellow American Stephens in last eight

PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - Teenager Coco Gauff reached the French Open quarter-finals for the second year in a row when she destroyed Belgian Elise Mertens 6-4 6-0 in the fourth round on Sunday. The American needed a set to adjust before steamrolling the 31st seed with aggressive returns to...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Teenager Fernandez tames Anisimova to book first Paris quarters

PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez won a baseline battle against American 27th seed Amanda Anisimova 6-3 4-6 6-3 to book her spot in the quarter-finals of the French Open for the first time on Sunday. The only other time the Canadian left-hander made the second...
TENNIS
Reuters

Kyrgios turns down million dollar Tomic challenge

SYDNEY, May 27 (Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios has turned down a million dollar challenge from Bernard Tomic to sort out their differences on court as the Australian tennis players continue their spat on Friday. Kyrgios described Tomic as the most hated athlete in Australia when the pair exchanged barbs over...
TENNIS
Reuters

Mercedes drivers all shaken up after Monaco practice

MONACO, May 27 (Reuters) - Monaco's unforgiving street circuit proved a bone-jarring, eye-popping ride for Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton on Friday as they wrestled with bouncing cars and a bumpy surface. The champions were struggling on a hot afternoon as Ferrari's local hero Charles Leclerc and Spanish...
MERCEDES, TX
Reuters

U.S. Open finalist Fernandez stays on track of overall improvement

PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - Improving her overall game was the top priority for Leylah Fernandez after her runner-up finish at last year's U.S. Open and the Canadian teenager believes she is on the right track after making the French Open quarter-finals for the first time. The 19-year-old left-hander, who...
TENNIS
Reuters

Hindley becomes first Australian Giro champion

VERONA, Italy, May 29 (Reuters) - Bora–Hansgrohe rider Jai Hindley became the first Australian winner of the Giro d'Italia on Sunday after safely coming through the final stage, a 17.1-kilometre time trial around Verona, to stay ahead of Ecuadorian challenger Richard Carapaz. A powerful finish to Saturday's final mountainous...
WORLD
Reuters

Thousands of Real Madrid fans celebrate Champions league title with team

MADRID, May 29 (Reuters) - About 400,000 jubilant Real Madrid fans flocked to the streets of the Spanish capital on Sunday to join the players for a celebration of their record-extending 14th European Cup triumph after the 1-0 win against Liverpool in Paris on Saturday. Traffic restrictions had been in...
UEFA
Reuters

Disallowed goal got Real into winning groove, says Benzema

PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - Karim Benzema said his disallowed first-half goal spurred Real Madrid into beating Liverpool 1-0 in Saturday's Champions League final for a record-extending 14th European Cup title. The France forward, one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or - soccer's most prestigious individual award -...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

458K+
Followers
334K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy