Michael Lackey

Mr. Micheal Lackey of Cedartown, GA. passed away May 19, 2022. Mr. Lackey was born to the late Hubert and Mary Ann Lackey on May 6, 1967.

Preceding him in death are his parents and his sister Linda Lackey. Mr. Lackey loved football and especially teaching kids how to play football.

Surviving Mr. Lackey is his wife Michelle Lackey; his sons Colby Lackey, Attom Lackey (Leslye), Matthew Lackey and Michael Lamar Lackey ll; his daughter Brandy Emerson; brothers Gary Lackey, Dennis Vines (Sharron), Billy Lackey and Timothy Lackey; sisters Kathy Mitchel (Roy), Barbra Lackey and Donna Lackey.

He is also survived by his grandchildren Dacota S. Lackey, Trenton Emerson, Rene’ Perez and Ian Perez.

The pallbearers will include the following Jerry Vines Jr., Timmy Greathouse, Jesse Greathouse, Andy Timms, Chris Vines and Billy Joe Bagley and honorary pallbearers Dacota Coburn and Braxton Johnson.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.

