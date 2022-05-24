ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Madonna, FKA Twigs Attend Central Saint Martins BA Fashion Show

By Tianwei Zhang
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T36mN_0fpARWmS00
FKA Twigs and Madonna attend the Central Saint Martins BA fashion show. Tianwei Zhang/WWD

Madonna made a surprise appearance at the annual Central Saint Martins BA fashion graduation show Tuesday afternoon in London.

Sitting next to singer FKA Twigs, the pop icon sat through the hour-long fashion show featuring works by 115 graduates in a Moschino leather ensemble while carrying a bag in the shape of a boombox by Midnight Studios, founded by Shane Gonzales.

This year’s graduates touched on a great variety of social topics with their collections, such as modest fashion, ocean protection, gender identity, street culture, fantasy, artificial intelligence, cultural heritage, body inclusivity, and even childbirth with one designer showing a garment featuring a transparent artificial womb and another with a vivid fake baby at the front.

Another designer sent three models wearing QR codes down the runway. The codes are linked to a Instagram filter which allows those who scan the codes to try on the designs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZR77u_0fpARWmS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gl2hs_0fpARWmS00

Three graduates were given the top prize, the L’Oréal Professionnel Young Talent Award. The grand prize went to knitwear designer Alice Morell-Evans, who has created knitwear pieces for Bethany Williams and Molly Goddard. She presented three intricate and culturally rich looks that redefined the limit of knitwear design.

Womenswear designer Emil Dernbach scored the first runner-up spot, while Diana Sträng from the Fashion Designer and Marketing pathway was awarded as the second runner-up.

Dernbach showcased graphic shape dresses made of metal and wool in Yves Klein blue. Speaking to WWD after the show, Dernbach said the collection was his response to the age of deep fakes and artificial intelligence that we are living in.

“My collection aims to explore the notions of society with manipulated identities by decoding the essence of who we are deep within. This collection is an insight into the possibilities of what collaboration between humans and machines can look like. It offers the opportunity to see technology’s inevitable improvement from an angle of excitement rather than fear and opens up the debate on what the future holds,” he said.

Having worked at Maison Margiela during the placement year, he hopes to return to Paris and continue to work within a Parisian fashion house upon graduation.

Fashion designer Kiko Kostadinov, one of the judges of this year’s L’Oréal Professionnel Young Talent Award, said the three winners were chosen for their “very strong personal points of reference. They look at their upbringing, families, and culture, and then twist it with what they want to present and what current fashion means to them.”

“Alice had a whole world created in her portfolio. She did mini sculptures which informed the dress shapes. She worked with local artisans on hats and shoes. A lot of leather patches on the dresses were from old shoes. She is very keen on the craft and it showed throughout every aspect of her work.

“Diana was great at taking very normal ideas and twisting them. The leather jacket was hand-painted in the north of Sweden by old traditional technique and the doll dress had the Swedish flag but in a very fresh way. She had two more looks which were amazing. Shame she couldn’t show,” he added.

Comments / 27

Cary Hernandez
4d ago

she looks like she don't need more face surgery she is old and forgotten...... she trying to act like a young person she is in her 60's isn't she.....

Reply(1)
11
michele
4d ago

Now this actually looks more like what she does in real life without all the filters! Horrible…but more accurate!

Reply
7
Related
WWD

Cannes Film Festival: AmfAR Returns With Brides, De Niro and Big Buys

Click here to read the full article. CANNES — The biggest party of them all, the annual amfAR gala, returned to the Hotel du Cap in sumptuous style Thursday night. Robert De Niro stole the show as the honorary guest, auctioning a painting done by his father, Robert De Niro Sr., titled “View From My Window,” that the senior De Niro pained in rural France in 1963. “I’m happy to be giving away one of my father’s paintings, and I don’t give them away lightly,” he said of the artwork, which eventually went for 500,000 euros.More from WWDInside the Annual amfAR...
MOVIES
WWD

Erin Walsh on Anne Hathaway’s Winning Style at Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. Anne Hathaway has taken the 2022 Cannes Film Festival by storm. With the help of her stylist Erin Walsh, the award-winning actress has stepped out in some of the most fashion-forward outfits for her debut at the coveted event, wearing the likes of Armani Privé and Gucci, among others.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventInside Chanel's Cannes PartyInside the Kering Gala at Cannes Fans have been praising Hathaway’s seemingly effortless and timeless style, with fashion watchdog account Diet Prada even paying homage to her memorable outfits on Instagram, stating, “Anne won Cannes.” This is Hathaway’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Eye

Custom Mosaics Enjoy a Renaissance During Pandemic-spurred Home Design Boom. Homeowners looking for a one-of-a-kind home art installation are rediscovering the art of inlay in bold…. By. Haute, and Humble. At Core in Notting Hill, Michelin triple-star chef Clare Smyth drives foodies into a frenzy with her high-end…. By. Get...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Elevates Risky See-Through Lace Jumpsuit With Sparkling Pyramid Heels for Met Gala 2022 After-Party

Click here to read the full article. After stepping out in a head-turning ensemble to host Vogue’s Met Gala red carpet livestream, Lala Anthony pulled out another phenomenal outfit for fashion’s biggest night. The actress and television personality was spotted making her way into the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in New York City on Tuesday. Anthony made a striking arrival in a light blue lace ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a long-sleeve see-through jumpsuit. The garment had a round neckline and small splits near the cuffs of the sleeves. The one-piece was complete with a matching skirt that wrapped around her waist and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fka Twigs
Person
Yves Klein
Person
Madonna
E! News

Zendaya's New Bob Proves She Can Rock Any Hairstyle

Watch: 8 Women Who INSPIRE Us: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez & More!. Tennis balls aren't the only things Zendaya is serving on the set of her new movie Challengers—she's also rocking a new 'do. The actress, 25, was spotted with a bob while working on her upcoming sports film—also starring...
LYNN, MA
The Guardian

Kate cements the bodycon as summer’s It-dress

When the Duchess of Cambridge attended the Top Gun premiere last Thursday, wearing a maxi bodycon dress by Roland Mouret, it became clear there was a new contender for summer’s It-dress. British Vogue announced it was “a departure from her normal red-carpet attire”: minimalist black, curve-hugging, floor-skimming, and sexy....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion#Fashion Design#Midnight Studios
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Stuns In Coral Coat Dress Hosting Buckingham Palace Garden Party

Kate Middleton, 40, turned heads in a gorgeous look at Buckingham Palace! The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a coral coat dress by New Zealand designer Emilia Wickstead for a glamorous garden soiree, held on the royal grounds on Wednesday, May 18. She paired the look with a matching fascinator, along with a vintage floral clutch and a pair of blush pink pumps by Emmy London. Kate has been a longtime fan of Wickstead dresses, having also sported similar styles in blue, green and yellow at various events over the years.
WORLD
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
purewow.com

Eva Longoria Steals the Cannes Red Carpet in Gorgeous Disco-Ball Gown

Let’s just say, Eva Longoria completely shut down the red carpet with her disco-inspired look. On Wednesday, the Desperate Housewives star attended an exclusive movie screening for Top Gun: Maverick at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival. The 47-year-old actress made her grand entrance on the red carpet, donning a custom-made Cristina Ottaviano ombré silver dress.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Balenciaga’s New $1,850 Sneakers Come ‘Fully Destroyed’

Pre-distressed sneakers are nothing new in the fashion world—brands like Golden Goose, Gucci, and Maison Margiela have been criticized for selling dirty looking shoes at grossly marked up prices in the past. Even sportswear brands have dabbled in the trend, with pre-yellowed TPUs and DIY “vintage” customs becoming commonplace in recent years. But a new design from Balenciaga dials the soiled look to the extreme, and social media is predictably up in arms over the shoes.
APPAREL
Page Six

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding reception

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have had three weddings — but only one epic reception. The newlyweds, who fake-married in Las Vegas in April and legally wed in Santa Barbara, Calif., earlier this month, tied the knot once more in front of their family and friends in Portofino, Italy, Sunday. Following their latest nuptials, the pair took to the dance floor to celebrate with their guests. Barker’s 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, shared Instagram Story videos of her dad, 46, dancing to “I Want You Back” by the Jackson 5 and pulling a garter off the Poosh creator, 43, with his teeth to “Single Ladies...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Shines Bright in Plunging Versace Glitter Dress & Platforms at Met Gala With Dwyane Wade

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union twinkles and shines in silver on fashion’s biggest night of the year. The “Deliver Us from Eva” star attended the 2022 Met Gala last night in New York City alongside her husband Dwyane Wade while posing on the famed steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Union went bold in a plunging silver Atelier Versace gown that featured a bold red floral appliqué on the front of the garment for a bright burst of color. The sleeveless dress also had a billowing floor-length hemline and incorporated a white train that wrapped around...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

WWD

26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy