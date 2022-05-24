ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Lucasfilm Warned Moses Ingram About Racist ‘Star Wars’ Trolls: Harassment ‘Likely Will Happen’

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Moses Ingram recently told The Independent that Lucasfilm executives warned her that she would likely face harassment online from racist “ Star Wars ” trolls as a Black woman entering the franchise in the upcoming series “ Obi-Wan Kenobi .” POC actors such as John Boyega and Kelly Marie Train faced their own racism from toxic fans when they joined the “Star Wars” franchise.

“It was something that Lucasfilm actually got in front of, and said, ‘This is a thing that, unfortunately, likely will happen. But we are here to help you; you can let us know when it happens,’” Ingram said.

Moses, whose credits include Emmy winner “The Queen’s Gambit” and Oscar nominee “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” stars opposite Ewan McGregor in the show. The actor said that “Obi-Wan Kenobi” director Deborah Chow has put “the proper systems in place so I feel safe as we do the work.”

“Of course, there are always pockets of hate,” Ingram said. “But I have no problem with the block button.”

Moses added, “‘Obi-Wan’ is going to bring the most diversity I think we’ve ever seen in the galaxy before. To me, it’s long overdue. If you’ve got talking droids and aliens, but no people of color, it doesn’t make any sense. It’s 2022, you know. So we’re just at the beginning of that change. But I think to start that change is better than never having started it.”

Moses stars in the show as Inquisitor Reva, a force-sensitive henchman for the the big bad Grand Inquisitor who seeks out Jedi-in-hiding for the Empire. Chow and writer Joby Harold told Entertainment Weekly that Reva is “ruthlessly ambitious.” Might Reva have a change of heart in her pursuit of Obi-Wan and join the good side? Ingram told EW her character is “all heart.”

“They share a common dark-side goal,” Ingram added to EW about the show’s villains: Reva, the Grand Inquisitor and Darth Vader. “They’re on the same team.”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” premieres its first two episodes May 27 on Disney+.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Bo Hopkins, Actor in ‘American Graffiti’ and Sam Peckinpah Classics, Dies at 80

Click here to read the full article. Bo Hopkins, the actor who has appeared in classics like “American Graffiti,” “The Wild Bunch,” “Midnight Express” and “The Getaway,” died Friday. He was 80 years old. Hopkins’ death was confirmed on the actor’s official website. “It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away,” reads a statement on the website. “Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you.” The actor was born William Hopkins...
GREENVILLE, SC
Variety

Netflix Adds Warning Card to ‘Stranger Things 4’ Premiere Following Uvalde School Shooting (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is adding a warning card to the “Stranger Things 4” premiere in light of the shooting on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which left 21 people dead — including 19 children and two teachers. The warning card, which will show up for viewers in the U.S. when the episodes launch on Friday, reads: “We filmed this season of ‘Stranger Things’ a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this...
UVALDE, TX
Variety

Nielsen Top 10: ‘Ozark’ Watched for 2.6 Billion Minutes in Three Days After Series Finale

Click here to read the full article. “Ozark” took the No. 1 spot in Nielsen’s newly released Top 10 rankings, having been watched for 2.6 billion minutes between April 25 and May 1. Netflix released Part 2 of the show’s fourth and final season on April 29, meaning the series finale was only available for the final three days of the viewing window.The now-concluded series followed the Byrdes, a money laundering and drug trafficking family led by businessman Marty (Variety cover star Jason Bateman). “Ozark” became a hit immediately after its debut in 2017, and per Nielsen, this is the...
TV SERIES
Variety

Disney+ Adds ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Content Warning After Texas School Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Disney+ added a warning to the page of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” that some viewers may find “certain scenes” in the Star Wars series “upsetting.” That appeared to be in response to the mass shooting earlier this week at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children dead. A message on some Disney+ accounts on the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” landing page on Friday read, “Although this fictional series is a continuation of the story from Star Wars movies filmed many years ago, some scenes may be upsetting to viewers in light of the recent tragic events....
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Jon Watts
Variety

Daniel Brühl and Macaulay Culkin Join Pandemic Thriller ‘Rich Flu’

Click here to read the full article. Daniel Brühl and Macaulay Culkin have joined the cast of Spanish director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s pandemic themed thriller “Rich Flu.” They will be starring opposite Rosamund Pike, who had previously been announced as the lead. Cameras are now set to roll this fall on the high-concept social thriller in which a deadly disease starts killing off the richest people on the planet. At first it strikes the billionaires, then the multi-millionaires, and so on. With the whole world panicking and headed for collapse, people are trying to flood the market with assets they no longer want, in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Donald Trump’s Media Company Wants Pro-Gun Programming, Other ‘Non-Woke’ Content for Streaming Service

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump’s media company plans to launch a subscription-streaming service stocked with a range of right-wing content — including “shows that embrace the Second Amendment” and “Trump-specific programming” — a Netflix-style offering squarely pitched at his MAGA followers. The new programming focus for Trump’s prospective subscription VOD service was outlined Friday in a regulatory filing by Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that intends to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. Trump’s company earlier this year launched Truth Social, a rival social networking service very similar to Twitter (from which...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trolls#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#The Independent
Variety

Indigenous Producer Says He Was ‘Treated Like a Criminal’ for Wearing Moccasins on Cannes Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. An Indigenous Canadian producer who was turned away from the Cannes red carpet for wearing traditional moccasins says he was made to feel like “a criminal” for representing his culture at the world’s foremost film festival. Vancouver-based producer Kelvin Redvers, who is a member of the Dene nation, was in line to walk the red carpet for the world premiere of Valeria Bruni Tedeschi’s “Les Amandiers” on Sunday (May 22) when he was stopped in his tracks by red carpet security. Redvers was part of a contingent of Indigenous producers who were in Cannes for...
MOVIES
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Title ‘A Male’ Exposes the Ravages of Traditional Manhood

Click here to read the full article. Playing Directors’ Fortnight, Fabián Hernández’s “A Male” (“Un Varón”) underscores just how much Colombian cinema has evolved in recent years, in both technique and kind of storytelling.  A meditation on manhood sold by Dubai-based Cercamon and seen at San Sebastian’s WIP Latin last year, it turns on 16-year-old Carlos (Dylan Felipe Ramírez Espitia), glimpses of his deep turmoil shining through a stoic facade.  His mother in jail, his sister on the game,Carlos lives in a central Bogotá homeless shelter in central Bogotá.Over Christmas, he wanders his local streets, dominated by the ideal of the alpha...
MOVIES
Variety

Remembering Ray Liotta, Who Played Characters From the Dark Side With Indelible Style

Click here to read the full article. Ray Liotta, who died Thursday at 67, was a great actor who was second to none when it came to playing hoodlums, scoundrels, rotters, psychopaths, and cool jerks. To put it that way sounds reductive, of course, since that was far from the only thing he could do. Just think of his beloved performance in “Field of Dreams,” where he played Shoeless Joe Jackson as the impish ghost of baseball past. But when he would pop up in a movie like “Killing Them Softly” or “Cop Land” or “Unlawful Entry” or “Blow” or...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Can Himesh Patel Sneak Into the Lineup?

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Stranger Things’: Production Design Shines Light on Rainbow Room and the Byers Home in Season Four

Click here to read the full article. The last time audiences saw the Byers family on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” they were leaving town. After a lengthy hiatus, the highly anticipated fourth season returns to Netflix on May 27. This time, the family has been relocated for their safety to Southern California, where they moved from fictional Hawkins, Ind. (actually filmed in Georgia). The family has expanded, with Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown) joining Joyce, played Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp’s Will and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton). In finding the new home, production designer Chris Trujillo thought about building from the ground up, but there was something more...
TV SERIES
Variety

A Guide to Pride Month Content on TV: Live Streams of Pride Parades and More

Click here to read the full article. June marks Pride Month, and the history and achievements of LGBTQ communities will be celebrated across the TV landscape with series and specials, including live streaming coverage of Pride parades in Los Angeles and New York. In addition to a slew of new content tied to Pride month, older titles centered on queer people and characters will become newly available in June. For one, after being out of the streaming world for about six months, all six seasons of “Glee” will debut on Hulu and Disney+ on June 1. Also going to Hulu are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Succession’ Composer Nicholas Britell Enters the ‘Star Wars’ Universe With Music for ‘Andor’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Composer Nicholas Britell can keep a secret. The three-time Oscar nominee and Emmy winner for “Succession” has been working on “Andor,” the next “Star Wars” TV series, for the past two years, totally under wraps. Details about “Andor” were announced yesterday by Lucasfilm at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, Calif. Diego Luna will reprise his role as Cassian Andor from the 2016 film “Rogue One” in a 12-part series beginning Aug. 31 on Disney+. Britell, meanwhile, was back in New York, still toiling away on the series. Although limited in what he could disclose about...
ANAHEIM, CA
Variety

Simu Liu Reveals Co-Star Ncuti Gatwa Didn’t Even Tell ‘Barbie’ Castmates He Was New Doctor Who

Click here to read the full article. When it was revealed earlier this month that “Sex Education” star Ncuti Gatwa would be taking on the role of the new Doctor Who, the whole world was taken by surprise – including Gatwa’s “Barbie” castmates. Simu Liu, who is co-starring alongside Gatwa and Margot Robbie in the upcoming doll movie, revealed Gatwa kept his “Doctor Who” casting a secret for months, with the “Barbie” stars only learning of the news at the same time as the rest of the world. “[He] didn’t tell anyone a thing,” Liu said during a talk with “The...
MOVIES
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Epic Records Ups Ayanna Wilks to VP, Adds Natalie Geday to Publicity Team

Click here to read the full article. Epic Records has promoted Ayanna Wilks to vice president of publicity and has hired Natalie Geday as VP of publicity as well. Both report to Melissa Victor, SVP and head of publicity for the Sony Music label. Both are based in Los Angeles. Wilks (pictured at left) was previously senior director of public relations and has worked on the media campaigns for Giveon, Bia and Mimi Webb as well as newcomers India Shawn, Melvoni and MK xyz, among others. Prior to Epic, Wilks was director of the celebrity division of Wilhelmina Models, and worked at...
MUSIC
Variety

Asian Americans Are Not a Monolith in Their Stories, Says Filmmaker Sujata Day

Click here to read the full article. My parents were born and raised in Kolkata, India, and experienced the golden age of Bengali cinema. They could see themselves in characters onscreen solving mysteries like Soumitra Chatterjee in “Feluda,” courting like legendary stars Uttam Kumar and Suchitra Sen, and living everyday village life as seen through the poignant lens of Satyajit Ray. As a first generation Bengali-American girl, I grew up with two different cultures in a suburban, Irish-Catholic neighborhood. I went to Catholic school for six years, but I also went to Hindu temple camp and spent most of my summer...
SOCIETY
Variety

What’s Coming to Disney+ in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Disney+ is inviting you to get your Gleek on. All six seasons of the highly popular Fox teen musical series will be heading to the streamer on June 1, kicking off the month in programming with a bang. June will also see the launch of several high profile original series to the streamer. “Ms. Marvel,” the latest Marvel Studios production, will premiere its first episode  on June 8. The series stars newcomer Iman Vellani in the title role, and will lead into the upcoming theatrical film “The Marvels.” Later in the month, on June...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

65K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy