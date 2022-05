UVALDE, Texas - The agony over guns, the questions about a more quick police response, and the bewilderment over school shootings pales under the sheer weight of human grief. "Don't cry, I'm so sorry," said a Robb Elementary School teacher who stood in front of her students ready to die if necessary. "My kids were so scared. I got in front of them, I had to protect my children."

