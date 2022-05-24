ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Staffing shortages impact American Red Cross

By Nicky Walters
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jEeta_0fpAQNBm00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The American Red Cross says donations are picking up a little in recent months but donors still aren’t coming out to give as much blood as is needed.

Leaders at the Red Cross say the pandemic has been a challenge with new donor recruitment down more than 30%. Like with many other organizations across the country, staffing shortages have also been a factor. A few drives have been called off because there weren’t enough people to work.

“It is a lot of work to put on any blood drive,” said Erica Mani, Chief Executive Officer at American Red Cross West Virginia Region.

“It takes people behind the scenes. It takes those phlebotomists that are right there drawing the blood. It takes volunteers who are at the front of the blood drive to make sure people know where to go and how to sign in. It takes the people doing your medical screening and history and of course those who are working with you after.”

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

Throughout the pandemic, the American Red Cross has been testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies. That will end next week on June 3.

In the meantime, they are looking at creative ways to recruit donors by offering prize drawings and e-gift cards to donors in June.

The Red Cross will hold an Expo in Huntington, WV next week. They won’t be taking blood donations at that event but will be giving the community an opportunity to learn hands-free CPR and to see what services are offered by the Red Cross.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QSSX0_0fpAQNBm00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle overnight fire in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews battled a fire overnight in the 200 block of Allen Drive in South Charleston. Metro 911 officials say this happened around 4 a.m. on May 29. They say it was a single-story residential building. There are no reports of any injuries. The South Charleston Fire Department, Dunbar FD, South […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Wildlife Education Center to host grand opening

ALUM CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and the Forks of Coal State Natural Area Foundation will host a grand opening for the Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center on Saturday, June 4. During the event, which is free and open to the public from...
ALUM CREEK, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battling working structure fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Chesapeake. Metro 911 officials say a call about a fire in the 14,000 block of MacCorkle Avenue SE came in just after 7 a.m. They say there are no reports of any injuries. The Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department and East […]
CHESAPEAKE, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Society
WOWK 13 News

Largest Kanawha County COVID-19 spike in weeks

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed that 91 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kanawha County on Wednesday. This is the largest spike the county has seen in recent weeks, and KCHD warns that cases have been steadily rising since the beginning of May. “This is especially concerning as we are entering […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Two volunteer fire departments to merge in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Tornado Volunteer Fire Department in Kanawha County will soon merge with the Westside Volunteer Fire Department. Tim Ford, president of the Tornado VFD Board, confirmed the news Friday, saying there was a vote in favor of the merger during a board meeting Thursday night.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg will clean up abandoned homeless camps: A look into the city’s response to homelessness

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg will soon start taking down six homeless encampments believed to be abandoned. WTAP reached out to West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness to confirm that the camps are abandoned and were told that, while there isn’t a 100% way to know, they are as sure as they can be that the sites have not been recently inhabited.
PARKERSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Red Cross#The Red Cross#Volunteers#Charity#Expo#Cpr
WTVQ

15th annual U.S. 23 Country Music Highway Yard Sale this weekend

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 15th annual U.S. 23 Country Music Highway Yard Sale continues through Memorial Day Weekend. It kicked off on Thursday, May 26th, and wraps up on Monday, May 30th, 2022. Starting in Greenup County and running along U.S. 23 through Eastern Kentucky counties, the yard sale ends in Letcher County near the Virginia state border. The event is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Jenkins hired as CFO at Community Care of West Virginia

GLENVILLE — A Glenville native was named the new Chief Financial Officer for Community Care of West Virginia. Jeffrey Jenkins has more than 17 years of experience in banking and succeeds Connie Johnston, who is retiring after 20 years of service. “Community Care has done so much to support...
GLENVILLE, WV
WTAP

Marietta Aquatic Center opens Saturday, May 28 for summer season

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Get your sun block, goggles, and flip flops ready as many local public pools will be opening starting tomorrow. One of those pools opening will be the Marietta Aquatic Center pool. Pool hours will be Saturday through Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. And Fridays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
MARIETTA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WOWK 13 News

Flags to be at half-staff for fallen Floyd County firefighter

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Flags at all Kentucky state buildings will be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in honor of fallen Floyd County firefighter, Phillip Ray Caudill. According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear, Caudill was a firefighter with the Garrett Area Volunteer Fire Department. It says Caudill died on May 22 […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

‘Run for the Wall’ bikers stop in Nitro

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Almost 400 motorcycle riders are traveling across the country and made a stop in Nitro, West Virginia Wednesday. As the bikers rode into the city, they received a warm greeting as people lined the sidewalks waving flags and cheering as they passed by. This group has been traveling across the United […]
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

90 mile per hour tornado hits Greenup County, KY

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — An EF1 class tornado touched down in Greenup County on Thursday evening. The 90 mph tornado began its destruction south of Little White Oak Road at approximately 7:50 p.m. It then traveled north across a newly mowed hayfield with a convergent pattern apparent in the mowed hay, then impacted a […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Community gathers to remember George Floyd

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On the second anniversary of the death of George Floyd, community members gathered in Charleston to honor the man. They stood together in solidarity at 5 Corners on Charleston’s West Side. Organizer Martec Washington says he hopes gatherings like these will prevent people from forgetting the past. Floyd was murdered in […]
WOWK 13 News

Fife St. Brewing officially open for business

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Here’s some exciting news for downtown Charleston: Fife St. Brewing is officially open for business, just in time for summer. They cut the ribbon Friday morning and say it’s been 3 years in the making. It’s located at the intersection of Summers St. and Brawley Avenue, and just across the street […]
WOWK 13 News

Crews respond to fire at Cedar Grove church

UPDATE (1:27 p.m. on Thursday, May 26): Cedar Grove Baptist Church suffered minor damages on the side of the building, but fire crews on the scene tell us that the fire started at the garage next to the church. The heat from the garage fire melted some of the siding on the church. They believe […]
CEDAR GROVE, WV
WSAZ

Summer activities return to Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Popular summer events are returning to Charleston this weekend, with Live on the Levee and outdoor dining kicking off Friday for the Memorial Day weekend. This is the first the city has been able to host its normal activities since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy