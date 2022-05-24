Man dead, woman hospitalized after speeding from Arlington police ends in rollover crash

Mountlake Terrace resident Desiree Morin, 49, was arrested following a fatal collision with a motorcyclist in the 11100 block of Evergreen Way in Everett last week. According to probable cause documents filed in Snohomish County Superior Court, Everett police were dispatched to the collision shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 20. They observed that Morin’s Honda Accord sedan had significant damage to its front end and was partially in the northbound oncoming lane of Evergreen Way. A heavily damaged motorcycle was laying nearby in the northbound lanes and farther north its rider was down in the street, bleeding profusely.

EVERETT, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO