ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This is something we have not said in a while, but COVID cases are once again starting to rise across the state of Louisiana. Over the last month, the state has seen a steady increase in cases with over 5,600 positive tests being reported since last week. Health officials say that it is difficult to monitor how many positive cases there are since most people are doing at-home testing, and there is no obligation to report the test.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO