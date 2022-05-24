North Carolina diesel fuel heist ends in police chase; man charged

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man is in the Alamance County Detention Center after a police chase, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, deputies came to a construction site on North Jim Minor Road after getting reports of someone stealing diesel fuel.

North Jim Minor Road (Google Maps)

Investigators identified Jeffrey Andrew Spears, 44, as a suspect. Spears allegedly was driving a white Ford diesel truck with fake tags, deputies later discovered that the truck had been reported as stolen in Graham.

On Sunday morning, deputies found the stolen white Ford truck on Lakeside Avenue in Burlington. Investigators also found a Harley Davidson motorcycle that had been reported as stolen, Spears was a suspect in this theft as well.

Lakeside Avenue, highlighted, (Google Maps)

Later Sunday morning, Graham police got into a chase with a suspect who was allegedly stealing fuel from a construction site off of Lacy Holt Road.

Lacy Holt Road (Google Maps)

The suspect, who officers believed to have been Spears, was driving a white Chevrolet truck and crashed on Tucker Street in Burlington before running away on foot.

Tucker Street (Google Maps)

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Burlington Police Department and Graham Police Department began a joint effort to locate the suspect. During those efforts, an Alamance County K-9 found the suspect, who turned out to be Spears, attempting to hide in the crawlspace of a home on Turrentine Street in Burlington.

Turrentine Street (Google Maps)

Spears would then be arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.

Investigators say that after Spears abandoned the white Ford truck on Saturday night, he then stole the white Chevrolet truck that was involved in the chase with Graham police.

Spears is currently being charged with the following:

One count of felony larceny from a construction site

Two counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle

One count of misdemeanor damage to real property

Two counts of misdemeanor resist/delay/obstruct a public officer

One count of felony breaking and entering

One count of larceny of motor vehicle parts

One count of flee/elude arrest

Spears currently has a $140,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.