Homelander’s subdued and it’s been a year of calm. Startattle.com – The Boys | Amazon Prime Video. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into The Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO