Texas State

What we know about the Texas school shooting

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
 5 days ago
One of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

Details have unraveled quickly since the mid-day shooting at the elementary school with Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas) holding a press conference hours after the incident.

Here is what we know so far about the tragedy:

Almost two dozen dead, dozens injured

Authorities told The Associated Press that at least 19 children and two adults were dead from the shooting.

The new total comes after Abbott said hours earlier 14 students were dead and one teacher was killed.

The ages and identities of those killed or injured are unknown, with authorities saying dozens of other students, teachers and two officers were injured during the shooting.

A San Antonio hospital confirmed they have two patients from the school shooting, a 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl who are in critical condition.

It is unclear if the death toll could continue to rise from those taken to the hospital.

Suspected shooter killed by police

The suspect in the shootings has been identified by police as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. Abbot said the suspect was killed by police who arrived at the scene.

“He shot and killed — horrifically, incomprehensibly — 14 students, and killed a teacher,” Abbott said, adding Ramos used a handgun as well as a possible rifle.

Officials say the school held students in the second, third and fourth grades.

The attack happened in a largely Hispanic community about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

The town has around 15,000 residents with roughly 21 percent below the poverty line.

Lawmakers react in horror to the shooting

The killings have led to emotional responses in Washington, D.C. with Democrats and Republicans both reacting to the shooting.

Democrats have responded to the shooting by calling for more action and gun control measures.

“Why do you spend all this time running for the United States Senate, why do you go through all the hassle of getting this job, of putting yourself in a position of authority, if your answer is that as this slaughter increases, as our kids run for their lives, we do nothing?” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said in a floor speech as news of the shootings circulated. “What are we doing?”

Republicans have focused on prayers for the community and learning more information about the event.

“Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde. We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding. Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tweeted.

One of the deadliest school shootings in recent history

It is the worst elementary school shooting since the Newtown, Conn. shooting in 2012 and the worst overall school shooting since Parkland, Fla., in 2018.

Parents who have lost their children in past shootings are already speaking out, expressing their sorrow and outrage at the event.

“I’m done. They f—ing failed our kids again. Okay? I’m done. I’ve had it. How many more times are we going to sit back? I’m going to listen to that governor of Texas talk about why he pushed […] laws in Texas that made it easier for the guns to be had by those who want to kill? How many more times?” Fred Guttenberg, father of Jaime Guttenberg, who was killed in the Parkland shooting, said. “I’m speechless. I don’t know what to say.”

More coverage from The Hill:

  • Father of Parkland victim responds: ‘I am very angry’

Last updated at 8:30 EDT

Craig Hearn
4d ago

There is no law that stops bullets nor psychopaths or anyone else who doesn’t care about laws. The places with the most and most restrictive gun laws are also the places with the vast majority of shootings. So tell me again how laws prevent crime?

Rae Suter
4d ago

don't you see why Brad Pitt and amber are taking over on tv it's part of the plan to keep attention off the things our government and Putin is doing. mark my words we need to over throw this evil government now before we all die

Linda Jackson
4d ago

The hill rarely does anything that is beneficial to the common people. They chase self interest, corporate and elitist greed unabashedly. Then when tragedy like this strikes they pretend to care. The whole lot of em need to go.

Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Fred Guttenberg
#School Shootings#Gun Control#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#The Associated Press
