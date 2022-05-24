ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

What We Know So Far About the Shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas

By Source Staff
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Multiple people are dead and many injured after a mass casualty shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas (about 90 miles west of San Antonio). Here’s what we know so far, as shared by Uvalde officials and reported by CNN:. During a brief press briefing, Uvalde Police...

Variety

Matthew McConaughey Issues Call to Action After School Shooting in His Texas Hometown Uvalde: ‘This Is an Epidemic We Can Control’

Click here to read the full article. Matthew McConaughey has issued a statement responding to news of a mass shooting at an elementary school in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. The massacre has left at least 19 students and two adults dead, with several more being treated in local hospitals for injuries sustained during the incident. The actor offered a response on Tuesday evening through social media, extending his prayers to those impacted by the tragedy and calling Americans to action to combat the epidemic of gun violence. “As you all are aware there was another mass shooting today, this time in...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Tennessee high school student filmed wearing KKK-style hood is hit with ‘severe disciplinary action’

Tennessee high school students have been hit with “severe disciplinary action” after one of them was filmed wearing an improvised KKK-style hood, prompting school officials to condemn an action they say goes against “everything we value”. Officials at the private Grace Christian Academy in Knoxville, Tennessee said they took “swift” action within a day of the video appearing on social media last week. The video was first posted on a Twitter account that has since been deleted. Obtained by WBIR, the video is about a minute long and shows the student wearing the hood and holding a jug in...
HIGH SCHOOL
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Jesus
Person
Greg Abbott
The Independent

Texas school shooting – latest: Salvador Ramos ‘barricaded class’ before killing 19 children and 2 teachers

A teenage gunman “barricaded” himself inside a classroom before murdering at least 19 children and two teachers in a shooting at a Texas primary school on 24 May, according to an official with the US Department of Homeland Security.All of the victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, roughly 80 miles west of San Antonio.The gunman, who has been named as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly shot dead by an officer who arrived on the scene. Two of the victims were Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia, both teachers at the school.Investigators are still...
UVALDE, TX
#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Cnn#Uvalde Police#Salvador Ramos Police#Texans#Txdps Texas Rangers
Reuters

Multiple children in classroom survived Texas shooting -official

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - Multiple children survived with injuries after a gunman barricaded himself in a fourth grade classroom where he killed 19 children and two adults, a Texas public safety official said on Wednesday. "We do know that there were multiple children that did survive, that were injured....
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Texas ISD on lockdown after reports of active shooter

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An independent school district in southwest Texas is on lockdown after reports of an active shooter.The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported Tuesday at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available. The department said on Facebook that people should avoid the area because it was an "active police scene."School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.The district said that the city's civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents will be able to pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
UVALDE, TX
Reuters

Selfless Texas teachers died shielding their students

May 25 (Reuters) - For Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles, teaching fourth graders at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, was one of the joys of their lives, a vocation dedicated to educating children and keeping them out of harm's way. Relatives briefed by police said Garcia and Mireles died on...
UVALDE, TX
