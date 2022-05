BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – If anybody in Bell County is looking for a job, there are several opportunities available within area school districts!. The Belton Independent School District is hosting a job fair for all positions on June 1 at Chisholm Trail Elementary, located at 1082 S. Wheat Road. This event will take place from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Those interested in pursuing a career within the district, or just learning more about the district, are invited to attend.

BELL COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO