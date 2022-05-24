ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Republican Who Represents Uvalde Ripped for Twitter Response, Gun Support

By Adam Staten
 5 days ago
Users on social media slammed Representative Tony Gonzales after his tweet following a school shooting that killed 14 children in his...

Christina
4d ago

Didn't Tx just pass new law NOT requiring any training, certification or gun safety to own & carry a handgun? How about YOU go look these parents directly in the eyes & repeat this "brillant" argument about guns don't fire themselves. See how impressed NONE are.

True story
4d ago

so wait, you mean to tell me that Uvalde is run by a NRA 2nd amendment republican nazi. believes everybody should have a gun for security and still in his own home town 22 of his citizens were killed in gun violence? How is that possible? its almost as if defending the 2nd amendment didn't work for him or his constituents

Trump is a loser
4d ago

Sensible gun reform is needed. The whining from the right about the radical left enroaching on their "2nd amendment" rights is specious - the 2nd specifically states ". . .a closely regulated militia. ." - time for some "close regulation" folks.

