Uvalde, TX

Republicans Call for Return to God, Prayer After Uvalde School Shooting

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
 5 days ago
"We don't need more gun control. We need to return to God," GOP congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted in the wake of the deadly...

Comments / 9

tex1
5d ago

I believe we've had enough of thoughts and prayers and asking God for help in healing our hearts . as everyone can see that hasn't worked . it's about time politicians start thinking about innocent children getting killed so that gun manufacturers AND politicians can get rich .

UVALDE, TX
UVALDE, TX
PARKLAND, FL
TEXAS STATE
UVALDE, TX
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

