The Fourth Earl of Dunraven would be pleased. The pass that is named in his honor, which is the highest altitude road in Yellowstone National Park, will open for the first time in two years on Friday, with all the pomp and circumstance befitting the Anglo-Irish nobleman for whom the nearby Dunraven Peak is named.

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO