Students and teachers rallied in central Piedmont at the Exedra plaza for a Day of Solidarity on Wednesday, May 25. The event was spearheaded by five PUSD teachers, according to a post on social media. The students and educators carried banners and signs related to equity and justice in the schools — and some reacting to the latest round of gun violence in the country.

