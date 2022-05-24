ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Piccolo Fringe is back at Theatre 99 and the 'Charleston for Morons' show is now a bus tour

By Kalyn Oyer koyer@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePiccolo Fringe has been serving up laughs as part of the city of Charleston's Spoleto-adjacent festival for more than 20 years. And before that, local comedy group The Have Nots! was planning shows around the same time as Piccolo to try to gather an audience and showcase their improv...

www.postandcourier.com

