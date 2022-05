The investigation into the homicide death of 36 year old Morey P. Pelton of Jefferson County continues and Detectives are following up on a number of leads. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for tips and information from anyone who was in the area of the Lane Clark Rest Area on Hwy 26 East of Ririe between the hours of 8 pm on Thursday May 12th and 6:30 am on Friday May 13th. ...

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID ・ 13 DAYS AGO